Exclusive: The Meghan Markle effect! How jewellery designer Roxanne First's business boomed Roxanne First reveals the women who inspire her, how Duchess Meghan's patronage impacted sales and details about her new collaboration...

Roxanne First's imaginative and eye-catching fine jewellery was catapulted into the spotlight when Duchess Meghan came across her designs. Meghan paired Roxanne's 'Gold Snake Hoop' earrings with a Victoria Beckham bodycon dress for an outing with Prince Harry back in 2020, sparking an instant flurry of excitement over the small brand all around the globe... and the rest is history.

The female-led, London-based company is loved by royalty, pop stars and Oscar-nominated actors too, from Normal People's Paul Mescal to pop sensation Louise Redknapp. Roxanne First is all about championing women, who she says are "a constant source of inspiration - their advice, style and kindness". HELLO! chatted exclusively with Roxanne to find out what's in store for her ahead of International Women's Day, and where better to start then the moment Duchess Meghan added those famous gold earrings to her personal jewellery collection...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's jewellery collection

Loading the player...

Discover why Roxanne's passion for ethically sourced materials that are "designed for everyday wear and timeless cool" is so special.

The Meghan Markle effect

The ensemble that raised Roxanne's profile

Fashion fans took notice when Duchess Meghan stepped out wearing Roxanne's 'Gold Snake Hoop Earrings' to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. How did that now iconic style moment positively impact Roxanne First as a small brand?

It is always brilliant to see women (and anyone actually) wearing Roxanne First. This moment, which I am sure most of us can recall (it was quite an iconic image - a bright blue Victoria Beckham dress, black umbrella in the pouring rain) certainly raised our profile in the States, once the press picked up that the Duchess was wearing our earrings, we were inundated with orders from America.

The Gold Snake Hoops, £185 / $189, Roxanne First

Your accessories are incredibly unique, so how did you feel emotionally, as the designer of such imaginative and personal creations when you suddenly realised that your work had been well received by Royalty?

"I am both hugely grateful (and humbled) when I see anyone wearing Roxanne First, it is a huge compliment to us and what we do. We design for our clients and to be appreciated and acknowledged is so wonderful and why we do what we do."

READ: 5 best small brands discovered by Meghan Markle, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte - where to buy them

Louise Redknapp's inspiring style tips

British pop star Louise Redknapp collaborated with Roxanne First

Your previous Roxanne First x Louise Redknapp gold anklet collaboration sold out. What did you love most about working with Louise, who is another successful artist but from a completely different creative field?

Louise is amazing, I have (still to this day) a huge girl crush on her. I loved working with Louise on our collaboration, Lou (aside from her brilliant musical talent), has great taste and a brilliant eye for detail. Louise's style is impeccable and styling is something that comes totally effortlessly to Louise so working on this collection was a dream.

Did Louise leave you with any style or lifestyle inspiration going forwards?

Louise has an amazing knack for throwing an outfit together and the result is pretty perfect, Lou stresses the importance of a few key investment pieces (that can be worn again and again) and then the art of accessorising!

INSPIRATION AWARD: Activist Vee Kativhu reveals Michelle Obama's special gesture

Louise models a few of her best-loved designs

Roxanne First's biggest inspirations

What gives you joy and motivation in your work and home life?

The women around me are a constant source of inspiration - their advice, style and kindness. I design jewellery to be worn and enjoyed, and a lot of my inspiration is taken from the women in my life. Travelling is also a wonderful escape from day-to-day life and provides a space for my mind to wander and dream. Experiencing different cultures and cities is a beautiful and enriching way of being inspired.

Roxanne First's first collaboration of 2023

Lift your spirits with these beautiful rainbow pebbles

Roxanne First's new designs launch on Thursday 23rd February. The 'Over The Rainbow Pebble Stack' is an exciting new collaboration with fellow female-led, London-based brand; glass designer Vanderohe Curio.

Together the designers have taken Vanderohe Curio's iconic 'Pebble Stack' design and incorporated Roxanne First’s high-octane, colourful aesthetic to create the 'Over The Rainbow Pebble Stack' - the perfect place to display and keep your precious accessories safe.

A collaboration between two female-led brands

In keeping with their royal and celebrity-approved quality and attention to detail, each rainbow Pebble Stack is individually handblown by Vanderohe Curiou's expert glass artisans in the UK, and is exclusively available at www.vanderohecurio.com & www.roxannefirst.com.

MORE: Charlotte Tilbury x The Prince's Trust's life-changing project

Normal People's Paul Mescal rocked Roxanne First's rose gold chain

SHOP: International Women's Day 2023: 32 of the best female-founded brands we love to shop

READ: Kate Middleton's unusual walnut earrings have a poignant story everyone missed

Make sure you never miss a another story! Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.