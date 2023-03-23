Princess Beatrice stuns in silky red dress on Princess Eugenie's birthday night out Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and mother Sarah, Duchess of York joined the celebrations, too

Princess Beatrice was pictured with her family for a night of celebrations in honour of Princess Eugenie's birthday on Wednesday night.

The royal, who was photographed without her sister, looked beautiful in what appeared to be a bold red outfit in silk, which she layered with a black coat to stay warm.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo attended Eugenie's birthday celebrations

Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also pictured in the taxi, looking smart in a navy suit. The party was also joined by Sarah, Duchess of York, who wore her tweed Dolce & Gabbana green dress, which she previously wore for her appearance on Good Morning America earlier in March.

Princess Beatrice pulled her hair into a chic updo to complete her look, with glowing makeup as usual.

Birthday girl Princess Eugenie, who turned 33 on 23rd March, was not pictured – but recently appeared in a sweet photograph to mark Mother's Day, alongside her two-year-old son, August.

The royal, who is expecting her second baby this summer, wrote: "I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx."

Posing in a frosty field with her little boy, she looked chic in a long coat and ankle boots – with her hair pulled back into a low-slung style.

The news that Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting their second child was announced by Buckingham Palace in January, with a statement reading, in part: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie also took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote.

