Queen Letizia amazes in the most flattering red power suit

Queen Letizia looked as stylish as ever on Friday as she stepped out in a fitted blazer suit in a bold red shade - and royal fans were blown away by her chic ensemble.

The Queen of Spain debuted her power suit to meet with representatives of Code.org for the results of the Observatory of Information Technology report in Madrid, Spain. The royal teamed her Caroline Herrera two-piece with a white top that featured a surprising delicate lace trim, along with a pair of Patrizia Pepe glossy block heels.

Queen Letizia teamed the trouser suit with a pair of block heels and a lace top

The monarch accessorised with a pair of sparkling silver earrings, styling her glossy brunette locks in a bouncy blow-out which perfectly framed her face to showcase her pretty features.

As for her makeup, the mother-of-two opted for her signature soft smokey eye, consisting of a touch of brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner and a flutter of black mascara, which she rounded off perfectly with a rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. Lovely!

Queen Letizia's designer suit is no longer available to shop, but if you want to channel the royal's sophisticated look you're in luck - as Mango has a version that's so similar.

Linen blazer, £79.99 and matching trousers, £35.99, Mango

Instagram account Royal Fashion Police took to the photo-sharing site to post Queen Letizia's latest look, and fans headed straight to the comments to have their say on the stylish ensemble. One follower wrote: "Love this suit!"

Another added: "Wow! This blazer is perfect. Love the shoes."

The Spanish royal has been loving the all-red looks for spring, stepping out just last week in an elegant pussybow tie dress in almost an identical shade - and the gorgeous midi looked like it could have come straight from Princess Kate's wardrobe.

