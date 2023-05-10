Princess Charlotte's cute Coronation concert dress comes in a blouse version - and it’s on sale

Princess Charlotte’s Coronation concert look, a pretty white dress with a black-trimmed scallop collar, was straight out of mum Princess Kate’s style book.

The chiffon look with tiered skirt is by one of the Princess of Wales’s favourite brands, Self-Portrait - and just like her mother’s famed “Kate effect", Princess Charlotte has the magical touch, too, and the dress is sold out nearly everywhere!

But if you loved Princess Charlotte’s £210 Self-Portrait kids dress, we have some good news. The black bow-tied look comes in a similar blouse version, and it's on sale.

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte wore the Self-Portrait dress during her grandfather King Charles III's Coronation Concert

The lookalike blouse, available in sizes from ages 3-10 is selling out though, so we recommend shopping it fast if you want to add it to your little one’s closet.

Just like the dress, it has pleated chiffon cape sleeves and a Peter Pan collar with a grosgrain bow and piped scalloped edges. The top would look so cute with a matching skirt and cardigan set and Mary Janes, or even with denim shorts and trainers.

We’ve also found some lookalikes for Charlotte’s dress that have the same little princess vibes.

Princess Charlotte's Coronation concert dress: Shop the look for less

1/ 3 Self-Portrait Self-Portrait Bow-embellished Dress This gorgeous dress is by the same designer behind Princess Charlotte's Coronation Concert dress. It features pleated frilled trims and grosgrain bows like Charlotte's dress, plus added sparkle: heart-shaped buttons with rhinestone-embellishment. £200 / $260 at Selfridges 2/ 3 Boden Boden Lace Tiered Dress This 100% cotton dress with floral lace details is machine washable and also comes in blue. £36 / $79 (was £45) with code F3Q9 3/ 3 Amazon Amazon girls' lace dress Amazon's white lace dress with a black bow-tie neck is a lovely - and affordable - choice for weddings and other special occasions. "This little dress is precious!" said one shopper. "Ordered for my 7yr old for end of the year school awards. It looks delicate and vintage. She loved the bell sleeves and it has just the right amount of twirl for an event dress."



£11.95 / $20.95 at Amazon

Just like Charlotte, Princess Kate wore Self-Portrait during the coronation celebrations, on the Coronation eve, donning a blue midi dress by the label along with Aquazzura heels.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte adorably dabs during the Coronation Concert

And that wasn’t the only time the mother-daughter duo shared a designer.

© Getty The little royal had a blast at the show

For the Sunday coronation ceremony, both Kate and Charlotte wore Alexander McQueen, and on Monday, for a Wales family outing with the Scouts, the little Princess wore a jumper by Ralph Lauren, which is another of mum’s favourites.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte wore Alexander McQueen just like her mum for King Charles's coronation

We can expect the Princess of Wales to choose Self-Portrait again in the future; she has worn the brand numerous times over the years.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, with and Prince Louis, wore a Ralph Lauren jumper for a day out with the Scouts

The first occasion was the 2016 red carpet for the screening of A Street Cat Named Bob at a London cinema. That design, the Self-Portrait pleated crochet maxi dress, is so timeless that it is still available to shop.