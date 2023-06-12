New photo of Princess Kate at royal wedding uncovers glittering £2000 stilettos

The Princess of Wales added some sparkling designer heels to her look

The Princess of Wales opted for a glittering gown at the formal reception of the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa - but until now, her choice of shoe for the event was a mystery.

Since then, a new photo has gained traction on social media - so Kate’s choice of heels for the wedding have been revealed.

Once again, the royal wore a pair of her trusty high heels from Italian designer Gianvito Rossi.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a Jenny Packham dress at the royal wedding reception - but did you spot her shoes?

The ‘Rania’ 105 heels could have sweetly been chosen as a tribute to Jordan’s reigning Queen, though the embellished pumps are one of Kate’s preferred styles for formal events over the past year or so.

Costing a cool £2,170, Kate’s designer heels are encrusted with 4500 Swarovski crystals and crafted in organza silk with suede trims.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate's sparkling heels can be seen in a new photo from the wedding

Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps are a go-to style in Kate’s shoe collection - she owns nine pairs! The heels are in fact beloved by many for their supposedly comfortable fit - they are also the favoured style of Holly Willoughby for hosting This Morning each day.

The Princess has previously worn the embellished versions to the Earthshot awards, at the South African State Dinner and to a state reception in the Bahamas. They are clearly her current choice for teaming with a glamorous gown.

Princess Kate wore a pair of embellished heels from Gianvito Rossi

Kate wowed in two looks at Jordan’s royal wedding, wearing a beautiful lace Elie Saab gown to the ceremony and her stunning Jenny Packham sequin gown to the formal reception.

Accompanied by her husband Prince William, she teamed her evening outfit with her favourite royal headpiece, the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot Tiara, and the late Queen’s Greville chandelier earrings.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate wore a blush Elie Saab gown to the wedding ceremony

Kate finished her look with her Prada 'Satin Logo Box Clutch' in blush - completiing her soft pink colour palette.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also joined at the historic wedding by Kate’s family - with her mum Carole Middleton and siblings Pippa and James also in attendance. Pippa looked beautiful in a Temperley London floor-length dress, while Carole opted for a blue lace gown.

© The National News Carole and Pippa also attended the wedding, wearing pretty blue gowns

Sweetly, Kate’s mother also added a royal tribute to her outfit, whether deliberately or not - by carrying an Anya Hindmarch ‘Maud’ clutch, which was famously a favourite style of the late Princess Diana’s.

British designer Anya Hindmarch has spoken previously of her sweet relationship with loyal customer Diana, who would often shop in her London boutique.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara to the formal wedding reception

The royal even came to call her Anya Hindmarch pouches her ‘cleavage clutches’, since she would use them to protect her modesty when stepping out of a car at public events.

Of course, Kate paid her own tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara at the wedding, which was famously a favourite of Diana’s.