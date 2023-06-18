Princess Kate's subtle change at Trooping the Colour everyone missed

The Princess of Wales turned heads at Trooping the Colour on Saturday in a verdant green dress to reflect her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

For the special occasion, Princess Kate, 41, opted to wear a stunning emerald-hued coat dress crafted by Andrew Gn. She looked sensational in her elegant number which featured a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a structured design and opulent crystal embellishment.

WATCH: Queen Camilla and Princess Kate joined by George, Charlotte and Louis in Trooping carriage procession

But did you spot her subtle dress alteration? The original coat dress features tailored white cuffs, which Princess Kate opted to forgo for her stunning Trooping appearance.

HELLO! can confirm that the royal's striking outfit was custom made by the designer, and hence the very subtle alterations which nearly went unnoticed.

© getty Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the Sovereign's official birthday

To complete her mesmerising look, the mother-of-three wore a gleaming gold Shamrock brooch by Cartier which was fastened to her tailored garment. Significantly, the shamrock is Ireland's national emblem.

Touchingly, the royal opted to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing her stunning sapphire earrings.

© Getty Prince William and Kate with their children on the royal balcony

To round off her look, Princess Kate wore an elegant, wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy in a glorious shade of green to match her outfit. She wore her chocolate tresses in a loose chignon and opted for a dewy beauty blend featuring a bronzed complexion, a dash of rosy blush, fluttery lashes, smoked out eyes and a glossy pink lip. Sublime!

© Getty Princess Kate looked radiant in green

This isn't the first time we've seen Princess Kate turn heads in a custom garment. The royal loves to make designer pieces her own and is known for her thrifty outfit repeating and clever use of colour.

Earlier this month, The Princess of Wales commanded attention in a blush pink Elie Saab gown which she wore to the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess altered her gown

Princess Kate had the exquisite gown altered to reflect the nature of the occasion. The original dress, which hails from the Lebanese fashion designer’s Autumn/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection, featured a thin gold belt and sheer leg-baring panels down the side and nape of the neck.

For a more demure look, Kate opted to remove the belt and also did away with the transparency of the dress by customising it with an underskirt and top which made the dress more modest and appropriate for the formal occasion.

© Royal Hashemite Court Prince William and Kate pictured leaving the wedding ceremony

To finish the look, Kate added the Charlie' clutch in 'Gold Glitter' from British brand Wilbur & Gussie. As for her shoes, she kept things tonal in Prada's scalloped beige suede sandals.

MORE: Princess Kate just pulled off the trickiest shoe trend of all time

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif were married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan. Around 140 guests were in attendance at the nuptials, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, foreign royals and heads of state.