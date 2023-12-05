Princess Kate surprises in sentimental slim-fit suit with bouncy 70s hair

The Princess of Wales has arrived at the Evelina Hospital in London and she has nailed the power suit look once again.
The Princess was seen wearing a petrol blue two-piece suit comprised of a form-fitting blazer and skinny cigarette trousers by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She added a slim-fit knit in the same shade and tucked it into her trousers.
As we have been increasingly seeing with the Princess, Kate added a black leather belt with gold hardware to cinch in her waist even further. Completing the look was a pair of killer skyscraper heels.
HRH opted for a suede navy pair with an elegant stiletto heel. Her 70s bouncy blowdry was an incredible touch. The royal has upped her hair game of late. Her hair is the longest it has been in public memory with looser waves becoming her staple and the addition of ultra-trendy curtain bangs.
Kate chose this ultra-special power suit for her visit to the children's hospital this morning. The Princess officially opened a new facility – a day surgery unit.
The mother-of-three also met young patients and their families to hear about the positive impact the new unit will have. The new facility aims to transform care by providing everything in one place, enabling the hospital to treat an extra 2,300 children a year in addition to 11,000 already receiving surgery.
The hospital's patron will also be shown two new operating theatres and hear how patients benefit from a one-day service, with pre-surgery checks, the operation, and recovery all taking place in one purpose-built unit.
The hospital’s chief executive, Gubby Ayida said: "We put children, young people, and families at the heart of everything we do, and you especially feel that when coming into our new unit.
"It was lovely to have this recognised with the Princess of Wales today, who values the importance of having a supported and nurturing environment for children through her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood."
