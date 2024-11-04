Zara Tindall looks so glam in waist-cinching dress and pearls

Zara Tindall looked beautiful in black when she joined her husband Mike Tindall at The 03 Champions Ball, hosted at London’s swanky Dorchester Hotel over the weekend.

The 43-year-old royal looked beautiful in a jacquard dress with a nipped-in waistline and elbow-length sleeves as she cosied up to her husband at the charity bash.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall - a royal power couple

The garment's floor-length, ballgown style was given a casual twist thanks to a relaxed shirt collar neckline.

The mother-of-three pulled her blonde hair back into a low bun and accessorised with large pearl earrings. The statement accessories were complemented by a snakeskin print clutch bag.

Mike was also spotted looking dapper in his black tie get-up, cosying up to Zara as they showed their support for a good cause.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall looked so elegant in a black dress as she joined husband Mike at The 03 Champions Ball

The annual Champions Ball, which includes a champagne reception, sit-down dinner and charity auction, supports Rainbows Children's Hospice, a charity based in Loughborough.

The glittering soirée was attended by a host of famous faces, including former Strictly dancer Kristina Rihanoff - who snapped a cheeky selfie with Zara - and actor James Nesbitt.

© Instagram Kristina Rihanoff shared a photo with Zara Tindall

Zara's understated style

The royal mum – who raises children Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, with husband Mike – typically favours understated outfits, so it's always a pleasure to see her dressed up.

More at home in jodhpurs and riding boots than in formal attire, Zara tends to opt for a statement dress or coat in a rich jewel tone or a simple black outfit teamed with one killer accessory.

© Getty Zara is more at home in off-duty clothing

This isn't the first time Zara has worn the gorgeous drop earrings. The equestrian daughter of Princess Anne donned the tiered jewels to attend the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance in Harrods a year ago.

She once again let the statement piece do the talking, teaming her jewellery with a black crystal-trimmed dress.

© Getty Images She does love a bold jewel hue, however

Another memorable pearl moment for Zara came at King Charles’ coronation, which saw her jazz up her bright blue outfit with a pair of 18K white gold Nieva earrings from Australian jeweller Calleija.

LATEST: Exclusive: Equestrian Rebecca Ferry reveals the special gift she gave Zara Tindall's kids

Meanwhile, at her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state, Zara paid tribute to the monarch's love of pearls with a beautiful pair of pearl earrings which perfectly offset her elegant netted headband.