Zara Tindall looks so French wearing chic beret in unearthed photo

Zara Tindall gave us a lesson in winter dressing back in 2009 when she debuted an impossibly chic outfit brimming with Parisian charm.

On Christmas Day, Princess Anne's daughter appeared to take her fashion cues from the perennially stylish French who are renowned the world over for their simplistic yet elegant designs.

© Getty Images The royal looked so chic in a black beret

Wrapping up warm against the Sandringham chill, Zara opted for a head-turning beret in black which she wore at a jaunty angle for an added touch of je ne sais quoi.

Rocking a trend that's recently seen a revival, the Olympian paired her chic hat with a playful puffball coat in indigo-blue. Her voluminous garment featured oversized buttons running down the front, asymmetrical pockets on the hips and a statement collar.

© Getty Images Zara rocking the puffball trend in December 2009

For an edgy twist, the mother-of-three spruced up her look with a pair of skyscraper black heels embellished with fringe detailing. She carried an envelope clutch and slipped on a pair of suede gloves.

Zara's sense of style has in part been influenced by her mother, Princess Anne. The pair are huge advocates for recycling outfits and have built up a trusty supply of wardrobe staples over the years.

Speaking to sports broadcaster Nicole Brown, Zara said: "I'm very lucky to have been in the MUSTO family for such a long time.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion

"I think my mother [Princess Anne] probably introduced us to MUSTO, but it was always a staple of our wardrobes."

Meanwhile, Anne, who is the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, has previously spoken about the need for a more sustainable approach to fashion.

© Getty Images Princess Anne is an advocate for sustainable fashion

In an interview following her three-day visit to Sri Lanka in January, King Charles's sister said: "You go through the phase when fashion was very structured and people followed fashion, but you had tailors and dressmakers who absolutely fundamentally made that, but you could also alter it because they had the skills to do so."

© Getty Images Princess Anne's wardrobe is bursting with colour

"Now you've got instant fashion which you then throw away, you don't alter it because it wouldn't be worthwhile.

"So whether we've got to relearn those skills, go back and say 'actually, we need materials that can do more than one evolution of fashion'".

Outfit repeaters

Back in 2024, Zara re-wore her stunning A-line dress from Laura Green. Previously worn in 2022 at Royal Ascot, the royal recycled her frock for a Buckingham Palace garden party, adding a pair of blush suede heels and a boater hat in raspberry pink.

© Getty Images Zara at the King's Buckingham Palace Garden Party

In December last year, Anne dipped into the archives and wore a bridal-inspired gown that she originally wore back in 1985 for the State Opening of Parliament. Her fitted dress featured puffed shoulders, a tapered waist and intricate floral detailing.