16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed

She never puts a foot wrong!

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed

Remember Kate Middleton's bardot summer dress? We've found a £12 lookalike
16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Whether wearing a ball gown or jeans and a T-shirt, Kate Middleton's style is always effortlessly chic, and she has an impressive shoe collection to go with all her looks too.

In the past she has graced our pavements, schools, palace corridors and the red carpet in everything from classy court shoes to glamorous heels, but like many of us, trainers were probably her staple lockdown shoe. She even knows how to make a pair of wellies look stylish.

Most of her collection has probably been collecting dust over the past year, with few public appearances made by the Duke or Duchess of Cambridge throughout the pandemic. But hopefully it won't be long before Kate carries out more in-person engagements.

In the meantime, why not take a look at some of her favourite footwear looks over the years…

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess knows how to dress for the seasons and looked amazing in this autumnal outfit back in October 2019. She styled the outfit with a chic pair of matching maroon shoes on a visit to the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at Natural History Museum in October 2019 in London.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate turned a few heads when she stepped out in these glitzy, silver heels. She was attending a charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen in aid of The Royal Foundation at the Noel Coward Theatre in February 2020, a month before the country entered lockdown.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate loves a wedged shoe and has been spotted wearing this particular pair on many occasions. They epitomise comfort and style making them the perfect shoe for events such as the Hampton Court Flower Show, where Kate wore them back in 2019 to view the RHS 'Back to Nature Garden' which she co-designed. Although eyebrows were raised when she was first seen in wedges, as it was suggested the Queen isn't a fan of the much-loved summer staple, Kate has defied naysayers by wearing them to many events.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Just when you thought Kate only owned a pair of nude wedges, she appeared in a pair of stylish navy blue wedged heels when she attended a SportsAid Athlete Workshop in October 2013 in London.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess is never afraid to get stuck into the action and everyone remembers when she raced William and Harry on an athletics track. Back in August 2019, she wore simple, light blue trainers when attending the prize giving at the King's Cup Regatta.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
We don't often see the mother-of-three step outside from her neutral tones and unfussy footwear, but in 2012 she wore these gorgeous gold heels when she attended Our Greatest Team Rises - BOA Olympic Concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Rarely spotted in anything other than neutral shoes, on a visit to the Prime Minister of Pakistan in October 2019, Kate colour-coordinated her shoes and outfit perfectly for the occasion. This beautiful pair of forest green shoes were a subtle statement.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
For country pursuits and activities, it's not always wellies that Kate opts for. Two years ago, she visited another Scout group in Epping, to learn more about the organisation's new pilot scheme to bring Scouting to younger children and was ready to channel her inner Scout in these short, stylish yet practical boots.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Another pair of her favourite boots are these Spanish riding boots. They are timeless and perfect for outdoor activities, such as when the royal couple visited Bhutan as part of a week-long visit to India and Bhutan.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Classic winter boots are a firm favourite of Kate's and she often pairs them with long coats and beautiful accessories. Seen here, Kate attended the Sunday service at the Church of Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in January 2020.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
A firm favourite of Kate's are her patent leather cream court shoes. She has been spotted wearing these timeless heels on many occasions, from royal weddings to public appearances as they are a great match for almost every outfit. Back in 2011, she paired them with a striking blue dress and matching clutch back when she visited a drop-in centre for homeless and young people as part of her Canada tour in 2011.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Are these Kate's equivalent of the LBD? You can't go wrong with a pair of black court shoes and these particularly stylish ones Kate wore to a visit to City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square before meeting members of the public in January 2020.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Blue seems to be Kate's favourite colour when it comes to trainers and she looked stylish back in 2018 when she wore these Nike trainers to attend The Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School in London.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
On a rare public visit during the coronavirus pandemic, Kate was seen in December 2020 visiting Cardiff Castle as part of their working visits across the UK ahead of last year's Christmas holidays. She was seen in a beautiful pair of black heeled boots and paired them perfectly with an eye-catching red coat.

16 times Kate Middleton stepped out in style: her favourite footwear revealed
Photo: © Getty Images
Only the Duchess could make wellies as stylish as this. She is often seen walking in London parks or in the beautiful scenic countryside but here she wore the Le Chameau boots to attend a Scout camp in Windemere, Cumbria, in 2013.

