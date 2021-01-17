Everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice pro Matt Evers Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back as hosts

Dancing on Ice is finally returning to our screens after what feels like an eternity away, and we can't wait to see the brand new celebrities take to the ice for the first time.

One couple we're particularly excited about is pro skater Matt Evers and Denise Van Outen. Matt has moved into the house Denise shares with her partner Eddie Boxshall and her ten-year-old daughter Betsy, so they can live in a protective Covid-19 bubble before the ITV show starts on Sunday.

WATCH: Dancing on Ice explained in just 60 seconds

Matt made DOI history last year when he and Steps band member Ian 'H' Watkins became the first same-sex pairing to perform on the show – and we can't wait to see what he has in store this year.

But what else do we know about Matt and his life off-camera? Keep reading to find out…

Matt has been a pro skater on DOI since 2006

Who is Matt Evers?

Matt is an American figure skater who shot to fame after winning the Junior pairs title at the 1998 US Championships. He went on to compete in three senior international events, including competitions in Canada and Russia. Matt appeared on Broadway and the West End before making his Dancing on Ice debut in the first series in 2006, and he has competed in every season since.

Matt has moved in with Denise and her family

Is Matt Evers married?

Matt is believed to be currently single but has been married in the past. Before he came out as gay in Attitude magazine ahead of the 2018 series of the ice skating show, Matt was previously married to a woman.

Speaking to the magazine, Matt explained his reason for coming out was because of the way his late uncle, who was openly gay and disowned by his family as a result, was treated.

He said: "I didn't know I was gay at the time, but when he was dying it hit me really hard that he didn't know the love of his mum, my grandmother. They were strict Catholics at the tip of the Bible belt."

Matt made DOI history skating in the first same-sex pairing with Ian 'H' Watkins

He continued: "I wasn't aware of why his passing and the thought of him never being accepted by his own family hurt me so much until I realised I was gay. It's scary, the difference between generations."

He added: "I live my life by example, and I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn't something bad."

What is Matt Evers' net worth?

Thanks to his stint on Dancing on Ice, panto performance and his work as a model, Matt has amassed an impressive personal fortune, reported to be £1.8million.

Has Matt Evers won Dancing on Ice?

While Matt has appeared in all 12 series so far, he has only been crowned the winner once. In 2008, he and his partner, former Hear'Say singer Suzanne Shaw, skated to victory, and during the seventh season in 2012, he came close again but finished in second place opposite former Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter.

Matt won the 2008 series with Suzanne Shaw

What has Matt Evers said about partner Denise Van Outen?

When Matt revealed himself as Denise's partner during her cabaret performance at Proud Embankment back in October, he told her: "We are going to have a lot of fun."

He later took to Instagram to praise the work of ITV and DOI and admitted that getting to skate with Denise's "familiarly beautiful face is a blessing".

