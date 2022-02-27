Tim McGraw reveals unexpected response from co-star during final days filming 1883 The actor and singer stars in the hit Paramount+ show alongside his wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw has had a starring role in Yellowstone's prequel, 1883, playing the role of James Dutton in the hit show.

MORE: 1883 fans spot major clue that Elsa Dutton will survive dramatic season one finale

The actor opened up about the last day of filming in footage shared on Sunday ahead of the series finale, and he had a lot to say!

The video was taken from inside Tim's country home, and he told fans: "Happy Sunday and happy finale day for 1883, this is the last episode.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Tim McGraw opens up about co-star Sam Elliott's hilarious response during final days of filming

"We had so much fun making this show. My favorite thing was getting to work with my wife, but getting to work with Sam Elliott who is just a legend.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill cause a stir with new video featuring daughter Gracie

MORE: See the cast 1883 and their real families: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sam Elliot and more

"Everything you could ever think that he was, he lived up to. He was one of the nicest, sweetest guys in the world. But one particular day I said to Sam: 'Thanks for doing this and being part of this, I just wanted to let you know I've learnt so much watching you. And he looked at me and said: 'I haven't learnt a thing from you.'"

Tim McGraw stars in 1883 alongside his wife Faith Hill

Laughing, Tim ended the story saying: "So, thanks Sam, enjoyed it!" Alongside the clip, the dad-of-three wrote: "Story time from the @1883official set. Finale streaming now on @paramountplus."

MORE: Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's lavish Nashville home could rival a palace – see inside

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Bravo to a beautiful finale. Lots of tears shed but we loved the story and can't wait for the next chapter," while another wrote: "Seriously the best show I've seen in a long time." A third added: "Best show, can't wait to see what's next in the fall."

1883 has been a huge hit with viewers

Tim recently opened up about his on-screen daughter's fate in an interview with TVLine, where he revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival.

MORE: Isabel May makes shocking revelation about character Elsa Dutton

MORE: Faith Hill reveals 'difficult' living situation without her and Tim McGraw's daughters

Asked whether James thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."

Elsewhere in the chat, Tim also spoke about his character's guilt for putting his family - including wife Margaret, and youngest son, John - in constant danger throughout their perilous journey from Fort Worth in Texas to Montana.

Faith and Tim with their daughters

"I think James doubted it every single day and every single moment," he said, but added: "I don't think it was in the Dutton genetics to turn around and stop."

MORE: Faith Hill shocks fans with latest 1883 update - details

MORE: Faith Hill makes surprising announcement about future of 1883

1883's ending has been kept firmly under wraps, but some details of the new series, titled 1932, have emerged.

It is believed that the upcoming series will focus on the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression, but whether or not Isabel will be reprising her role as Elsa for this is yet to be seen, as all will be revealed come Sunday night.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.