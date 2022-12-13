Savannah Guthrie left worried on Today for a surprising reason: 'I had a fret'

Savannah Guthrie always keeps her cool and is used to announcing breaking news headlines on the Today Show.

The popular news anchor was left in need of some reassurance at the start of the week though, for a rather surprising reason!

Savannah was co-hosting alongside Hoda Kotb when she exclaimed: "I was fretting!" - watch the video below to find out why.

The TV star has been working on Today for over a decade and enjoys nothing more than hosting alongside Hoda - who joined her after Matt Lauer left the program in 2017.

Savannah and Hoda recently opened up to HELLO! about working together on the program and revealed just how much they enjoyed the partnership.

"We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true," Savannah said.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have been working together on Today since 2017

Away from work, Savannah enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. The star is married to Michael Feldman and they share children Vale and Charles.

Over the weekend, Charles celebrated his birthday and Savannah shared a heartfelt tribute on social media dedicated to her son.

Alongside a series of photos of the little boy, the TV anchor wrote: "This kid. My heart. Happy birthday, Charley!"

Savannah with her two children Vale and Charles

SOn her family life, Savannah recently told HELLO!: "I'm thankful for my family. Hoda and I talk about it all the time, we became moms later in life so for that reason we really do appreciate our little families that we've made."

Savannah, along with the rest of her Today co-stars, is gearing up towards the holidays. It sounds like the team have a lot of fun plans together away from work too!

"We usually have a Christmas party at NBC and the Today Show usually has a Christmas party," she told HELLO!. Willie Geist, who hosts Weekend Today, is also known for hosting the best holiday parties, while the anchors enjoy going for lunch together near to Christmas.

"We all get together and have a lunch, it's fun. We have all these rhythms now, we've been working together for a long time doing this and we love being together and it's easy. That's the best thing about it, it's effortless and easy and doesn't even feel like work," Savannah said.

