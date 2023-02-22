GMA's much-loved star makes return to the show - and Lara Spencer is thrilled The ABC daytime show had a special episode on Tuesday

Good Morning America celebrated an emotional day on Tuesday as the ABC news program marked long-running anchor Robin Roberts' ten-year anniversary following her bone marrow transplant.

For the show, Robin's good friend and GMA's former weatherman, Sam Champion, returned - and it went down a treat with the team.

Lara Spencer in particular was thrilled to be reunited with Sam, who shared a photo of the pair of them in the studio on her Instagram page.

Sam posted the same picture, and joked about them being referred to as "twins" in the caption. He wrote: "Just to squash the rumor that we are the "same person".

From the EARLY days at @abc7ny !! @lara.spencer I loooove you!! #sisterfromanothermister #bringcoffee." Lara quickly responded, writing: "You sure? My twin!"

This isn't the first time that Lara and Sam have referred to themselves as twins.

Lara Spencer reunited with Sam Champion on GMA

Back in January, Lara posted a snapshot alongside the meteorologist and they were both sporting the same hue. Sam, 61, rocked a smart suit and royal blue tie, while the mom-of-two wowed in a dress in the same color.

They both beamed for the camera in the close-up which was sure to delight viewers. "My TV twin," Lara wrote.

Lara and Sam have a bond on-screen and off and when he competed on Dancing With the Stars last year, she flew to LA from NY to cheer him on.

On Tuesday's episode, meanwhile, Robin was the center of attention as the co-anchors all reflected on her ten-year anniversary following her health battle.

Lara and Sam are great friends

The show shared a heartfelt throwback at her comeback, during which she said: "Hi it's Robin, and I have been waiting 174 days to say this, good morning America."

Fans were quick to send her congratulatory and supportive messages on the poignant anniversary, taking to the comments section of her post to write: "What a beautiful message and prayer. Thank you!" and: "Robin, your fight was a connecting point of love for your spirit! Thank you," as well as: "Happy 10 year rebirth Robin!!"

