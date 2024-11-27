Josephine Jobert reveals major update on new drama after Death in Paradise exit

Josephine Jobert has shared an exciting update on her upcoming police drama, Saint-Pierre, which follows a police officer who is exiled to the titular French islands, where he must team up with a headstrong deputy to solve baffling crimes.

Taking to Instagram, the French actress revealed that filming has officially wrapped on season one.

"Last Thursday, we finished shooting season 1," penned the 39-year-old alongside a snap taken from the window of an aeroplane. "(I'll post a recap of the last few days later). On Sunday we flew out to shoot an extra day in another city," she added.

© @josephinejobert_official / Instagram Josephine revealed that filming has wrapped on the series

Josephine's co-star, Allan Hawco, also marked the end of filming on social media. Alongside a snap of the pair in character, the Canadian actor wrote: "Wrapping up an incredible journey. Can't wait to share Season 1 of @saintpierretv with you all. Stay tuned."

Fans were quick to share their anticipation for the new show in the comments section, with one person writing: "Counting down the days!!" while another penned: "Can't wait to see this series."

Filming commenced back in May in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon in France and St. John's Newfoundland in Canada, with the ten-part drama set to broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem in winter 2025.

So, what can fans expect?

The police procedural follows Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick (Hawco), who is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon after delving too deeply into a local politician's "nefarious activity".

© Saint Pierre / Josephine Jobert / Instagram Allan Hawco and Josephine Jobert star in Saint Pierre

His arrival on the French Territory disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault (Jobert), a Parisian transplant who has her own intriguing reasons for being in Saint-Pierre.

Together, these two seasoned officers - who have very different approaches to policing - must work together to solve unique crimes.

The police drama airs in 2025

The synopsis continues: "Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores. At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force."

While Josephine is perhaps best known for playing Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise, her character sailed off into the sunset with Ralf Little's DI Neville Parker at the end of series 13.

Earlier this year, Josephine revealed that she has no plans to return to the role during an Instagram Q&A. When asked if she misses filming in Guadeloupe, the actress penned: "Not really. I had a great time and I made the best out of it. I have amazing memories and met amazing people too. But time to move on."