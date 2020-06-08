If you've been Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years, you'll know that their love lives haven't exactly always been smooth sailing. Most of the Kardashian kids have had very public relationships with some other well-known names, but sadly not all of them worked out. So where are they now? Click through the gallery to find out what happened to some of their most famous former flames...
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom
Basketball player Lamar Odom was married to Khloe from 2009 until 2016, and regularly featured on the show. After his terrifying hospitalisation after being discovered unconscious after an overdose, the former sportsman has since recovered and found love with his new girlfriend, fellow athlete Sabrina Parr.
