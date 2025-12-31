Madonna shows off 'glowing' appearance as she celebrates the holidays in Morocco with her family

Madonna celebrated the holidays in a way only she could. The 67-year-old pop star, her children, and her much younger boyfriend traveled to Morocco to ring in the new year. And fans couldn't ignore how much Madonna glowed in the picturesque moments she shared to her 20 million Instagram followers.

The trip marks a return to one of the singer’s favorite spiritual hubs; she famously spent her 60th birthday in Marrakech, embracing the local "Berber Queen" aesthetic.

The "Like a Virgin" singer posed with her son, Rocco, 25, and her daughters, Mercy, 19, Stella, 13, and Estere, 13, as they explored Marrakech. Two of her kids, Lourdes, 29, and David, 20, were not on the trip with their mom. Lourdes has been busy fronting recent high-fashion campaigns for brands like Jean Paul Gaultier, while David has been focused on his own burgeoning modeling career following his runway debut for Off-White.

But, Madonna brought along a special guest to the Red City. She strutted through the narrow walkways with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, who happens to be the same age as the singer's daughter Lourdes, as she wore leather gloves and a light pink scarf.

© Instagram Madonna enjoying her Moroccan holiday

In the 20-some photos, Madonna wore her signature blonde hair long, showing off her style in tinted sunglasses, a brown leather coat, and a flannel shirt. In one photo, the singer cozied up in a full length fur coat, a fur hat, and a green Goyard tote bag.

Her holiday celebration garnered attention from her famous friends and fans. Fellow singer, Rita Ora commented: "Beautiful." One person wrote: "Mother is GLOWING," as another commented: "stunning." Fans were unanimous in their opinions on Madonna's glowy vacation beauty.

© Instagram Madonna and Akeem Morris in Morocco

Madonna and her family danced, shopped, and dined as they celebrated Hanukkah in the North African country.

Who are Madonna's six children?

The pop queen embarked on her parenting journey at the age of 38 in 1996, a voyage that would see her raise six children. The multi award-winning superstar opened up about her parenthood journey in a Vanity Fair Italy interview in January 2023.

"Having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual," she said. "You have to learn from mistakes. It's a job that takes a lot of time. And it's tiring because there's never rest."

© Instagram Madonna and son Rocco on their trip to Morocco

Madonna is a proud mom to six children: two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco, who she had with her partners Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie respectively; and four adopted children: David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Esther.

The singer travels with her children often, so her holiday trip to Morocco isn't a surprise.

Who is Madonna's much younger boyfriend?

The "Material Girl" singer sparked romance rumors with Akeem Morris in July 2024, two years after he was featured in her August 2022 cover shoot for Paper Magazine. Last year, they were seen cuddling up in New York City.

Akeem, who is 38 years younger than Madonna, was born in Jamaica and lives in New York. He was a college soccer player, playing at Stony Brook University from 2014 to 2017. Since beginning his relationship with Madonna, Akeem has taken many trips with the singer – including to Portofino and of course, to Morocco.

© Instagram Morocco's family celebrating the holidays in Morocco

The couple sparked engagement rumors in January 2025 when Madonna was spotted wearing a giant diamond in photos from Japan. According to Page Six, the unique piece of jewelry is designed by Julie Y. Kim.

"Here’s to more Love- To happy children-to magical thinking-to good health and eternal blessings," Madonna wrote in the caption. Rumors of a "secret engagement" intensified in November 2025, with insiders claiming the pair is "besotted," though a wedding date has yet to be officially confirmed.