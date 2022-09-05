Jennifer Lopez with a pixie cut has to be seen to be believed The Hustlers actress has gone through many hair transformations over the years

Jennifer Lopez is never one to shy away from trying something new - and over the years Ben Affleck's wife has experimented with many different hairstyles - in fact, she's been doing this since she was a teenager!

MORE: Alex Rodriguez breaks silence on Bennifer wedding - see reaction

While the Hustlers actress is rarely seen without her trademark bun or long hair extensions, she has also tried out some more edgy styles too.

Back when J-Lo was a teenager, the actress tried out a pixie haircut, and shared a photo of herself rocking the short 'do during the pandemic.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story

The star was on a trip down memory lane as she shared photos of herself from her teenage years and throughout her early career.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's child Emme speaks out about relationship with dad Marc Anthony

READ: Jennifer Lopez reveals short hair transformation - and we have bob envy

These included the star with her pixie haircut and another of her with a perm. "When I was 17 I moved from the Bronx to Manhattan to pursue my dreams of becoming an entertainer," she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer Lopez looked so different with short hair

Jennifer shot to fame in her breakout role as Selena in the 1997 film, where she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's third wedding dress is too gorgeous

Jennifer later proved she was just as talented as singing, and has eight studio albums to date and has won over 212 awards during her career, including ten Billboard Latin Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and two World Music Awards.

J-Lo is a huge fan of hair extensions

While she regularly experiments with her look, Jennifer's hair is naturally wavy, and the star previously revealed it's when she feels most confident.

MORE: Marc Anthony's surprise visitor inside his ranch sparks reaction

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details

The 53-year-old told People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan".

The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker was recently pictured with a bob

"Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez wows with fringe and curly hair in sweet photo with daughter Emme

Jennifer regularly gets her hair done by celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, who was the mastermind behind her wedding hair as she tied the knot to Ben in Las Vegas and again in Georgia in August.

Jennifer's natural hair is mid-length

Chris often shares photos of Jennifer's hair on his Instagram page. The star is also a hairdresser for Kim Kardashian and many other A-listers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.