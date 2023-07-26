Kelly Ripa was fancying a change at the start of the week as she took a trip to the hairdressers for a new 'do.

The Live star took to Instagram on Tuesday to unveil her new look from the salon chair, having had her tresses dyed and styled.

The All My Children alum looked gorgeous with a root touch up and slightly lighter blonder hair color, with a bouncy blowdry to finish - a contrast to her usual wavy hairstyle.

In the caption of the photo, Kelly made reference to her daughter Lola's new single, Divine Timing.

"Divine Timing for a fresh coat of paint," the proud mom wrote.

Kelly has maintained her iconic blonde hairstyle for decades but has changed the length - going from a choppy bob to shoulder length hair, to now a longer mid-length style.

Kelly Ripa wowed with a new hair transformation at the start of the week

She previously told her then co-host Ryan Seacrest during an episode of Live in February 2022, that people often come up to her when she is out and about, to comment on her hair.

"They come up in the store and they're like, 'I like your hair this length,' and I'm like, [gives the thumbs-up sign]."

© Gary Gershoff Kelly Ripa often wears her hair in loose waves

Ryan replied: "Please continue to do that to Kelly." She added, "I'm like, 'I have no comparison for your hair, but I assume it looks pretty great every day.' "

Producer Michael Gelman then chimed into the conversation and said that it wasn't at all unusual for viewers to "write in" with their opinions of both Kelly and Ryan's hairstyles.

Kelly Ripa with her sons and daughter

"The height of your hair, what your hair looks like, what you should do with your hair — both of you," he said, adding that fans don't have much to say about his hair. "Not much to talk about," he joked.

Kelly has had a big change at work this year, having gone from co-hosting with Ryan for six years, to going to work everyday with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The Live star has a fantastic sense of style

Since April, Mark has taken the reins alongside his wife following Ryan's departure. The couple are incredibly open and talk about everything from their personal life to opinions, live on air each morning.

The pair live in New York City, where they raised their three grown-up children, Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20.

© Getty Images Kelly has experimented with many different hair looks over the years

While Michael now lives in Brooklyn and Joaquin is studying in Michigan, Lola recently moved home with her parents, back to their beautiful home in the Upper East Side.

The aspiring singer is having the best time living back at home, and even went on holiday with her mom and dad to Greece earlier in the month, describing Kelly and Mark as the "best" travel partners and roommates.

