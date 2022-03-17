Karen Hauer is living her best life down by the beach, and on Thursday she and friends looked like they could be in Baywatch as they frolicked by the sand.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a video of herself and three mates as they ran towards the waves to the tune of Man! I Feel Like A Woman, each of them rocking a stunning piece of swimwear. Karen took centre stage as she styled out a jaw-dropping black bikini, while two of her companions wore the Baywatch red and another looked stunning in a silver beach dress.

WATCH: Karen Hauer could be on Baywatch as she stuns in black bikini

All four ladies made it down to the water, but it's clear from one of the emojis that Karen used in her caption that it was far from a tropical sea, and some bid some hasty retreats.

The professional dancer only captioned her clip with a series of emojis, consisting of the sun, sunglasses, bikini, frozen face, sweaty face and heart ones.

There was an added surprise at the end of the clip as Karen revealed that it had been filmed by her Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez, who she is currently on tour with.

Her boyfriend had the best response to the video, as he enthused: "Baywatch ain't got nothing on you," while another simply added: "Wow, wow, wow!"

Karen and her friends found the water to be quite cold

A third posted: "Brave ladies in the sea," and a fourth commented: "Very brave water babies! It must of been very invigorating!"

Many more also complimented the ladies for their "bravery" in embracing the icy-cold March waters.

The star wowed fans earlier this year as she prepared to head on her Firedance tour when she unveiled a brand-new look.

The professional dancer topped up her highlights – and has allowed the hair on the top of her head to grow longer. "Oh hello there hair," she said. "My Hair squad extraordinare @lucajoneshair @kitchhair. Love ya [heart emoji]."

The star is on tour with Gorka Marquez

She added: "Hair slowly growing back little by little #highlightshair #shorthairstyle #haircare."

Her Strictly friends and fans alike were in awe, with one follower commenting: "Wow!! Looks absolutely stunning, definitely suits Karen."

Johannes Radebe remarked: "Love it." A third post read: "Gorgeous, love that for you." Another stated: "Looks absolutely stunning, really suits you."

Karen - who has been rocking a peroxide blonde pixie cut in recent years - is no stranger to experimenting with her hair, including a bob, a quiff with both sides of her head ultra-short, and long luscious black hair.

