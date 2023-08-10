Kelly Ripa makes morbid confession about family disagreement involving her children

Kelly Ripa is incredibly honest about all aspects of her family life and the Live star often opens up about personal matters on the ABC daytime show.

The TV host shares three children - Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, with husband and Live co-star Mark Consuelos, and on Wednesday's show, she made a surprising revelation about a disagreement her kids have had, involving what they will get when their parents die!

During a chat with Mark about her wardrobe, Kelly told her husband: "You know that dress that I always break out that you love? That was a very expensive dress.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's family photos throughout the years

"Do you know how many times I've worn it? 100,000 times. Price per wear? It's paying me!"

Kelly went on to say that she would "never sell that dress" but might consider giving it to her daughter "who will then happily sell" her clothes.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's children are already fighting over what they will take from their parents!

"You know what’s interesting? What's interesting is listening to the kids argue about what’s gonna be theirs when I'm gone," the Hope and Faith alum said.

MORE: Kelly Ripa replaced by this famous star on Live - all the details

MORE: David Muir reveals he's 'in recovery' after intensely active fitness trip with Kelly Ripa

"And I’m like, 'You’re all assuming that I'm gonna leave you anything at all. Am I going somewhere?'" Mark went on to say that there had been "discussions" at home, adding that their sons are both wanting his watch collection.

Kelly Ripa's children are incredibly close

"I'm like, 'If you can tell time on this watch, you get it. Big hand, long hand. What does this mean to you? If you can tell me what time it is right now, you get this watch,'" the Riverdale star joked, to which his wife replied, "Lola would figure it out. She would figure it out just to get the watches away from her brothers."

MORE: David Muir supported by co-stars as he reveals news close to home

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son shares cryptic update about personal life

Kelly and Mark raised their three children in New York City, and their daughter Lola is currently living back home with them after graduating from New York University in the spring.

Kelly Ripa with her sons and daughter

Their firstborn, Michael, lives in Bushwick and is working as an actor, following in his parents' footsteps, while their youngest, Joaquin, is a college student at the University of Michigan.

MORE: David Muir's close bond with Kelly Ripa's daughter as he reacts to her big announcement

During an episode of Live earlier in the year, Kelly and Mark opened up about Lola moving back home to their townhouse in the Upper East Side.

Kelly and Mark's sons both want their dad's watch collection!

Mark explained: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home last week [from London] and she's so excited to be living with us again. "It's her last semester of college so she won't be going back into an apartment. And you know what she's started doing? Doors closed in our bedroom, she doesn't knock.

MORE: David Muir makes emotional return to GMA to pay tribute to co-star

"She just walks on it and says 'Hey girls', and so I said 'Lola I'm very excited that you're home, we missed you, you are the heart of this family, you are so funny and fantastic, but you've got to knock.'"

Kelly added: "At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem! She keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again. She knocks while entering now. Be warned Lola Consuelos!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.