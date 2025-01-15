Michael J. Fox surprises fans through effects of Parkinson's during rare public appearance

Michael J. Fox made an appearance over the weekend at the Fan Expo in New Orleans, alongside his cast members from the Back to the Future films.

The 63-year-old star was joined by Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson, plus Huey Lewis, who performed the hit song from the movie's soundtrack "The Power of Love."

Michael's public appearances have been more limited in recent years, ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 29.

However, he has become a more active attendee of fan conventions and expos over the past few years, especially those related to the lore and love for the Back to the Future franchise.

At the Fan Expo New Orleans 2025, Michael was the last to be called to the stage, appearing to loud cheers and a standing ovation.

As the speakers blared "The Power of Love," the actor decided to do an impromptu dance, and even attempted to replicate his guitar playing from the movie while his co-stars Leah and Christopher watched and applauded along.

© Getty Images Michael joined his "Back to the Future" castmates at Fan Expo New Orleans 2025

A video of the panel was shared by DeLorean Rental, and fans responded to the sweet moment with comments online like: "My father passed away from complications from Parkinson's so it's funny for me to see how Michael's meds evened out compared to the beginning when he walked out with the crazy dyskinesia to them leveling out," and: "MJF is sounding really good here."

A third even noted: "It's such a privilege to have Michael join these panels. For years there weren't any panels at all and when they did start, he was always absent. It's literally like he can't stop now. Given his condition, it really shows how much he cares to pull up with his friends and to be there for the fans as much as possible. He could've easily said no to these conventions."

© Delorean Rental on YouTube He delighted the crowd by breaking into a dance to "The Power of Love"

Since his diagnosis, while Michael has taken a backseat from acting, he has pivoted his efforts to advocacy, founding the Michael J. Fox Foundation with his wife Tracy Pollan, which raises millions each year for Parkinson's research.

Each year, the Foundation also holds the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala, featuring regular appearances by Michael and Tracy, plus their four children, son Sam and daughters Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé.

© Getty Images The stars of the beloved 1985 film spoke about its enduring legacy

Speaking with ROUTE Magazine, the Family Ties star elaborated on his relationship with his diagnosis, saying: "I wish I didn't have it, but given that I do, I'm actually really grateful for the association that people make, because we have been able to raise a billion dollars towards research, and [we're] really pushing the envelope in terms of that."

He continued: "The things we're exploring genetically, the things we're exploring in terms of finding a marker, finding a way to identify the disease before it's evident, so that we can treat it and halt progression, and halt symptoms before they're apparent. We’re getting close to those things."

© Getty Images The actor and his wife Tracy are proud parents of four

"To be put in a position where I can help affect that change, it's the most humbling thing and the thing that I am most proud of."