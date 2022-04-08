16 times Victoria Beckham shocked fans with her rarely-seen smile

Victoria Beckham is renowned for her 'no smiling' rule and her perfected signature pout - but she has been spotted sporting a toothy grin on a select few occasions. In 2019, the fashion designer revealed that she had her "armour" on by not smiling for the cameras – but that she had softened her rules over the years.
"I want to be honest. In the past, I've probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There's less of that now," she told Glamour. And while there are plenty of shots of Victoria showing off her pearly whites during her Spice Girls years, it's still rare to catch VB cracking a smile in public these days – despite the fact that she's known for her fabulously wicked sense of humour.
Once telling Vogue that she had "a responsibility to the fashion community" to refrain from smiling, Mrs Beckham certainly knows how to poke fun at herself and her stoic pout – even designing a slogan T-shirt that read 'fashion stole my smile' back in 2017. Grin or no grin, Victoria is still an icon. Keep scrolling to discover the rare occasions we caught the Wannabe singer smiling…