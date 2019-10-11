Gordon Ramsay reveals he fainted during the birth of fifth child Oscar The celebrity chef appears on The Jonathan Ross Show

Gordon Ramsay has revealed the unexpected reaction he suffered when his fifth child Oscar was born six months ago – he fainted! The celebrity chef spoke candidly about the latest addition to his family on Saturday's The Jonathan Ross Show, admitting he "dropped to the floor and blacked out" as he and wife Tana welcomed their newborn son to the world. And to make matters worse, it was the first time his wife had actually allowed him in the delivery room at one of his children's births.

"Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out.' This time around, I was there and I absolutely (expletive) my pants. I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor," the 52-year-old told the chat show host. "I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he's screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me."

Gordon and Tana welcomed Oscar in April

Gordon even admitted that he had Ed Sheeran tunes playing in the background to keep everyone "calm" – although it didn't appear to have the desired effect on him. He added: "Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot. Have you ever been in the [operating] theatre where there is so much commotion, so much going on? And then bang. I’ve never fainted in my life, by the way, that was the first time."

This was the first of his child's births that Gordon was allowed to be in the room for

On being present for the birth for the first time, he added: "It's scary, it's full on also they are experts [the doctors] and I'm a control freak so I was like 'Get me the hell out of here, please.'" Oscar joins the couple's children Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17. Gordon gushed about his new baby son, saying: "He is six months, it's extraordinary, also for the rest of the kids it's just a welcome bundle of joy. And boy, does that take you back!"

Watch the full interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Saturday 12 October, 10.05pm on ITV.

