Piers Morgan surprises with rare photo of daughter – and she's just like him The TalkTV star revealed a sweet throwback photo of daughter Elise

Piers Morgan often shares photos of his three eldest sons and has now delighted fans with a rare glimpse of his only daughter, Elise.

The TalkTV host, 57, took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet throwback photo of his youngest child, who he shares with his wife Celia Walden. The cute image, taken eight years ago, sees the little girl pulling a funny face for the camera, which Piers proudly referenced in the caption.

Piers shared a sweet throwback photo with daughter Elise

He joked: "This just popped up in my Facebook memories from 8yrs ago. It was the moment I realised my daughter had inherited my healthy disrespect for authority."

Piers' followers were loving the funny photo, taking to the comments section to reflect on how similar the father and daughter duo are.

One wrote: "A chip off the old block," while another joked: "A chip off the old block," and a third commented: "8 years ago only seems like yesterday I saw this pic, adorable."

Piers also has sons Spencer, Stanley and Albert

Another fan wistfully shared: "It won’t be long until u will be wishing for those days back again. Enjoy. Gorgeous photo."

Piers, who quit his GMB duties two years ago following an epic clash with weatherman Alex Beresford, is certainly no stranger to tearing up the rulebook and it seems that Elise, now 11, is taking after him.

The former ITV star is a father to four children. He also has sons Spencer, 29, Stanley, 25, and Albert, 21, who he shares with ex-wife Marion Shalloe. Piers has an incredibly close bond with his sons, as you can see in the video below.

The former couple were married from 1991 until 2008. In June 2010, he married journalist Celia and they went on to welcome Elise in November 2011.

While fans rarely see Elise, Piers has been known to showcase his softer side while talking about his only daughter.

The Morgan boys have a close bond with their half-sister

Back in 2021, the presenter shared a sweet birthday message for his little girl live on GMB.

Revealing that Elise's birthday had been rather sad and lonely due to the coronavirus lockdown, he cheered her up with a loving message that melted fans' hearts.

