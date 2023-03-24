Alex Jones inundated with support following touching baby video The One Show's Alex Jones fronted Making Babies earlier in the year

While we're all used to seeing Alex Jones on The One Show, earlier in the year she took on an emotional new show, Making Babies.

The series launched in January on W and followed the journey of staff and patients at an IVF clinic. Teasing the series, the presenter shared there would be "amazing highs" and "devastating lows", and on Friday she admitted that her series had left her "in bits", and you can see why in the emotional clip below…

WATCH: Alex Jones left 'in bits' with emotional video

The mum-of-three shared the clip as she had dozens of fans asking where they could find the show's last episode, which she had tracked down on UK TV Play.

Addressing her fans, she said: "Lots asked where to find the last ep of making babies. I literally Googled it on my laptop and it took me to @uktvplay and I watched it there. I hadn't seen this ep and I just wanted to share the last few frames. I'm in bits over here. What an experience."

Her emotional confession led to her followers sending her messages of support, as one penned: "So interesting to see how couples try so hard for a precious baby! Loved watching this program please do more."

A second wrote: "I loved this series and found the extra episode which was so nice to catch up on the families. You were so good Alex - a real 'natural' with the patients, couples and hope you get to go back and spend more time working there. Well done!"

Alex's series saw her getting emotional

The series was incredibly personal for Alex who once thought she might have to undergo IVF treatment after suffering a devastating miscarriage between her two sons Teddy and Kit.

"Trying to conceive can truly be a rollercoaster, and I have no doubt that it'll be a very emotional and unpredictable journey," she said.

"This series is really close to my heart, it's truly a passion project, and I feel privileged to be able to join the team at King's Fertility and help them with the very special job of making babies."

