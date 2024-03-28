Rihanna comments on baby number 3 with A$AP Rocky

Never mind 'Love on the Brain', Rihanna has got babies on the brain, and only three months after giving birth to her son, Riot. The 'Diamonds' singer, 36, was seen chatting to E! News host Justin Sylvester where she opened up about the possibility of a third child.

Rihanna joked on the red carpet of the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in December after being asked if she really has it all. Sylvester asked the 'California King Bed' singer, "Is there one thing you can't do so far?", to which she quipped: "So far, have daughters!".

© Getty Rihanna opened up about baby number 3 at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she admitted. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with RZA

The 'Disturbia' songstress is a mother to two sons, RZA, one, and Riot, who was born in August 2023, whom she shares with her long-term partner rapper A$AP Rocky, 35.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with son RZA

The musical powerhouse has spoken about having children as someone who has occupied the limelight since her hit debut single, 'Pon de Replay', in 2005. "I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" she confessed. "But it's up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, 'That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me—I don't even want to be on camera'."

© Getty Rihanna showed off her bump at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022

She admitted that her oldest son RZA is already showing a shy side. "He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he's like, I'm not entertaining you. Nope, nope," she revealed.

© Getty Rihanna was pregnant with Riot at the 2023 Met Gala

A$AP Rocky has also opened up about becoming a dad to their adorable son. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children," the rapper revealed to Complex last November. "I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design."

© Instagram Rihanna has opened up about the possibility of a third child

Rihanna opened up to Vogue about her journey to becoming a mother at the time RZA was born. "I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way," she admitted. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

© Instagram Rihanna is open to having a daughter

She also called motherhood "legendary", adding, "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

© Getty Rihanna is a doting mum of two boys

It was just months after the birth of little RZA in May 2022 that Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in the most epic way possible. The 'Umbrella' singer put on an incredible halftime show performance at the 2023 Super Bowl where she sang and danced her heart out in a scarlet red bodysuit revealing a blossoming bump.

© Getty Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Though Rihanna has opted to largely keep her boys away from the cameras, she has offered fans fleeting insights into their lives as a family of four.

© Instagram Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have become closer after having children

RZA was named after the producer and rapper RZA (pronounced 'Rizza') from the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and made an appearance on the cover of Vogue at just nine months old.

© Getty ASAP Rocky and a pregnant Rihanna were seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in 2022

Rihanna opened up about how becoming parents has brought her and A$AP Rocky an even tighter unit, saying: "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

© Instagram Rihanna would love to have more children

Though the meaning behind little Riot's name hasn't been revealed, it is in keeping with the 'R' initial theme in his family - A$AP's real name is Rakim Mayers. The doting dad also released a single named 'RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)' less than two weeks before his second son was born.