It's that time of year again. Bags are packed, books are stacked and shoes are polished ready to send the kids back to school.

Up and down the country, parents are getting ready to wave off their little ones this week as the schools reopen after the summer holidays.

Celebrities aren't immune to the emotions around children going back to school, and many choose to mark the significant, and often bittersweet, occasion with some adorable snaps on social media.

Stars including Stacey Solomon and Peter Andre have been sharing adorable photos ahead of the new term.

Adorable celebrity back-to-school photos

1/ 3 © Instagram Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash Stacey Solomon shared an adorable photo of her holding her four-year-old son, Rex, whom she shares with her husband Joe Swash, ahead of his first day back at school. The mum-of-five planted a kiss on her little boy's cheek as she embraced him and wrote in the caption: "Happy Tuesday. Up and out early and back to school." She then addressed her followers who might be going through the same thing, saying: "Hope you're okay today."

2/ 3 © Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge also sent their two kids, Arthur and Dorothy, back to school this week and shared some adorable snaps of them outside their sprawling Chateau de la Motte Husson in France. Arthur gave his younger sister a kiss on the cheek and looked so excited to be heading back to class. MORE: 12 adorable photos of royals on their first day at school MORE: 11 of the best school shoes for boys and girls ahead of the new school year The caption read: "It's arrived! The first day of school and for Arthur this means lots of newness at his new grown up college! "Dorothy did our toast last night at dinner 'To a new chapter'… It certainly is…but as we walked into their schools…both 'babies' held our hands!"