Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Back to school 2024: Stacey Solomon, Angel Strawbridge and more adorable celebrity children in photos
Subscribe
Back to school 2024: Stacey Solomon, Angel Strawbridge and more adorable celebrity children in photos
Peter Andre, Stacey Solomon and Strawbridges send their kids back to school© Instagram

Back to school 2024: Stacey Solomon, Angel Strawbridge and more adorable celebrity children in photos

Stars are waving their little ones off to school

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's that time of year again. Bags are packed, books are stacked and shoes are polished ready to send the kids back to school.

Up and down the country, parents are getting ready to wave off their little ones this week as the schools reopen after the summer holidays.

Celebrities aren't immune to the emotions around children going back to school, and many choose to mark the significant, and often bittersweet, occasion with some adorable snaps on social media.

Stars including Stacey Solomon and Peter Andre have been sharing adorable photos ahead of the new term.

Click through the gallery to see...

Adorable celebrity back-to-school photos

1/3

Stacey Solomon with her son, Rex© Instagram

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon shared an adorable photo of her holding her four-year-old son, Rex, whom she shares with her husband Joe Swash, ahead of his first day back at school.

The mum-of-five planted a kiss on her little boy's cheek as she embraced him and wrote in the caption: "Happy Tuesday. Up and out early and back to school."

She then addressed her followers who might be going through the same thing, saying: "Hope you're okay today."

2/3

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's children Arthur and Dorothy head off to school© Instagram

Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge also sent their two kids, Arthur and Dorothy, back to school this week and shared some adorable snaps of them outside their sprawling Chateau de la Motte Husson in France.

Arthur gave his younger sister a kiss on the cheek and looked so excited to be heading back to class. 

MORE: 12 adorable photos of royals on their first day at school

MORE: 11 of the best school shoes for boys and girls ahead of the new school year

The caption read: "It's arrived! The first day of school and for Arthur this means lots of newness at his new grown up college!

"Dorothy did our toast last night at dinner 'To a new chapter'… It certainly is…but as we walked into their schools…both 'babies' held our hands!" 

3/3

Emily and Peter Andre kids head off to school© Instagram

Peter and Emily Andre

Peter Andre and his wife Emily shared an adorable video reel on Instagram as they made sure their two children, Theo and Amelia were ready for their first day.

The proud parents, who also welcomed their youngest Arabella earlier this year, were seen packing lunches, doing their kids' hair and organising school bags while Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, made sure they were smartly dressed in their uniform.

Emily's caption read: "Summers over, back to school. Mixed feelings as Millie heads into her last year of primary school can’t believe how time has flown."

One snapshot from the video showed Amelia giving her younger sister Arabella a kiss on the head before strolling off to school hand-in-hand with her famous dad. 

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More