Stacey Solomon shared an adorable photo of her holding her four-year-old son, Rex, whom she shares with her husband Joe Swash, ahead of his first day back at school.
The mum-of-five planted a kiss on her little boy's cheek as she embraced him and wrote in the caption: "Happy Tuesday. Up and out early and back to school."
She then addressed her followers who might be going through the same thing, saying: "Hope you're okay today."
Dick and Angel Strawbridge
Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge also sent their two kids, Arthur and Dorothy, back to school this week and shared some adorable snaps of them outside their sprawling Chateau de la Motte Husson in France.
Arthur gave his younger sister a kiss on the cheek and looked so excited to be heading back to class.
The caption read: "It's arrived! The first day of school and for Arthur this means lots of newness at his new grown up college!
"Dorothy did our toast last night at dinner 'To a new chapter'… It certainly is…but as we walked into their schools…both 'babies' held our hands!"
Peter and Emily Andre
Peter Andre and his wife Emily shared an adorable video reel on Instagram as they made sure their two children, Theo and Amelia were ready for their first day.
The proud parents, who also welcomed their youngest Arabella earlier this year, were seen packing lunches, doing their kids' hair and organising school bags while Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, made sure they were smartly dressed in their uniform.
Emily's caption read: "Summers over, back to school. Mixed feelings as Millie heads into her last year of primary school can’t believe how time has flown."
One snapshot from the video showed Amelia giving her younger sister Arabella a kiss on the head before strolling off to school hand-in-hand with her famous dad.