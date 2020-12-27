﻿
15 Photos | Beauty

15 celebrity babies born in 2020: Gigi Hadid, Ola Jordan and more cute photos

These celebrity parents have the sweetest babies!

Naga Munchetty reveals reason for post-Christmas tears
Nichola Murphy
2020 may have seen the world get hit by a global pandemic, but it has also allowed celebrities such as Ola and James Jordan and Ayda and Robbie Williams to make the most of the extra time at home with their newborn babies.

As the difficult year comes to a close, we've taken a look at some of the stars who have welcomed little bundles of joy – and shared some sweet pics to spread the cheer! Keep scrolling to see photos of celebrity babies born in 2020…

 

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child in May, just weeks after confirming the pregnancy. 

After keeping her name a secret for months, Rupert made his Instagram debut with a snap of his baby daughter. Cuddling his little girl, he said: "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday."

 



 

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

After two beautiful daughters, Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin welcomed their first son on Friday 9 October. 

The proud new parents posted the first photos of their adorable baby boy and revealed they had named him Blake.

"Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote.

Ola and James Jordan

Former Strictly stars Ola and James Jordan were overjoyed to welcome their daughter Ella into the world at 9.20am on 27 February. Speaking to HELLO! about her C-section, Ola revealed: "It was so overwhelming I started crying. It was a mix of anticipation and fear of the unknown and a flood of emotions that my baby was finally on her way, after all the years of longing."

After Ella's first cry as she was born, Ola said: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second."

 

Keep scrolling for more 2020 babies...

 

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

To announce the arrival of their first baby on 24 September, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand. The new mum captioned the photo: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

 



 

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' two-year-old son Theodore became a big brother on 22 July! The couple welcomed their first daughter, Gigi Margaux, and Vogue exclusively told HELLO!: "I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived."

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, became proud parents once again after welcoming their fifth baby in September.

The mum-of-five announced the exciting news by sharing a gorgeous photo to Instagram, which showed the couple in a hospital room with their newborn. Hilaria captioned the snap: "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name." It was later revealed they called him Eduardo Pao Lucas.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor welcomed their first child on 1 May, exclusively revealing to HELLO! that they named their little girl Sienna Grace.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds," the couple told us.

 



 

Robbie and Ayda Williams

Ayda Field and husband Robbie Williams announced the arrival of their fourth child, baby Beau, on Valentine's Day.

After keeping their son's impending arrival a secret, they shared a photo on Instagram showing four sets of children's feet – one of which belonged to a tiny baby. 

"Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," Ayda, 40, announced. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

At the end of August, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby daughter Daisy Dove was born.

The celebrity couple have been keeping a low profile following their baby's arrival, but Orlando revealed that Daisy looks identical to him and his mum, but with Katy's blue eyes. "Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini mum/ mini Kate," he said during his appearance on The Ellen Show.

 



 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas' daughter Willa was born on Wednesday 22 July. The couple confirmed the news in a statement that said they were "delighted to announce the birth of their baby", but have remained private about their family since.

Storm and Ronan Keating

Storm Keating welcomed her second child, daughter Coco, with husband Ronan Keating on 27 March.

The announcement on Instagram read, "Hello world! Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating."

Ali Bastian and David O'Mahony

Ali Bastian gave birth to her baby girl Isla Rose on 12 March. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who shares her daughter with West End actor David O'Mahony, told HELLO!, "We haven't had any family come to meet Isla yet – and they can't wait to meet her. It's like we've been in our own bubble, but we've been FaceTiming our family every day."

Adds David: "We would have loved to have our family and friends around to support us. But it's been a very bonding experience for us as a family of three."

 



 

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

In September, Ed Sheeran confirmed the birth of his first baby with wife Cherry Seaborn. Next to a photo of a pair of blue baby socks placed on a colourful blanket, the Thinking Out Loud star wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

 

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcomed their baby son in March, posting the first photo of their little boy and announcing his name. 

The black-and-white photo showed Lucy holding her son's hand, and the first-time mummy simply wrote: "Roman Ravello Thomas."

Lydia Bright and Lee Cronin

Lydia Bright introduced her baby girl Loretta Rose to the world in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO!.

Loretta, who Lydia described as "a dream child", arrived on Friday 21 February. "I'm still on a massive high at the moment. I'm not even struggling with the sleep! I'm loving the night feeds," said the former TOWIE star. "That's my favourite time. I sit there breastfeeding and I just stare at her. I definitely feel like I've been blessed with a dream child."

