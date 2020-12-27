Loading the player...
You might like...
-
23 stars who gave birth in lockdown: Vogue Williams, Katy Perry & more
-
James & Ola Jordan's immaculate family home will amaze you - exclusive photos
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's quirky new California home with baby Daisy – see inside
-
Gigi Hadid's eccentric $4million New York home is nothing like you'd expect
-
The Queen's surprising Christmas dinner tradition for children unveiled
The Queen, the Duke of Ediburgh and the rest of the royal family have a "Victorian" approach to their Christmas celebrations, according to former...