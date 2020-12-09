Zara Tindall's royal birth stories with daughters Mia and Lena revealed The royal is expecting her third child with husband Mike Tindall

A huge congratulations to Zara and Mike Tindall, who are expecting their third child!

Former England star Mike announced the happy news on the podcast he co-hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, saying: "It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

The royal couple are parents to Mia, six, and Lena, two and we're sure the little girls are excited about meeting their new sibling on the way. Of the sex of the baby, Mike said: "I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. “I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy."

Now, as Zara prepares to welcome her third child, we take a look back at the births of Mia and Lena…

Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia

Mia Tindall arrived in the world on 17 January 2014 at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 12oz. Mia became the Queen's fourth great-grandchild after the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child Prince George.

Mike was present at the birth with Zara, who returned home from hospital later that day. At the time, the proud dad posted on Twitter: "Thanks so much for all your kind messages. Definitely the best day of my life today, so happy! The girls are both doing great!"

The Tindall's introduced Mia in HELLO!

Zara and Mike introduced gorgeous Mia in HELLO! "We did it because people wanted it," Mike told ITV's News at 10 about the couple's decision to share the photos. "We had control over it. We had those photos done anyway, it was more because people seemed to want it rather than anything else."

By choosing to give birth to Mia at hospital rather than home, Zara followed a trend set by her own mother, Princess Anne, who had her children in the private wing of London's St Mary's hospital.

Zara with Mia as a baby

In 2016, Zara sadly suffered a miscarriage, one month after the couple had announced the news.

A spokeswoman said in a statement: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Mike since opened up about their loss, praising their daughter Mia for being their "saving grace".

Zara told the Sunday Times: "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone - everyone knew," she said. "I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on."

She added: "You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer."

Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Lena

Zara and Mike welcomed baby girl Lena into the world on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital, weighing a healthy 9lbs3oz.

Adorable Lena was a record-breaking baby at the time - the heaviest royal baby in recent history and knocked her cousin Savannah Phillips off the top spot.

The Tindalls take a stroll with baby Lena in her pram

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."

Dad Mike and sweet baby Lena

Lena's full name – Lena Elizabeth – was announced nine days after she was born, with a representative for the couple revealing that it was "just a name they liked", although Elizabeth is a clear nod to Zara's grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In fact, the doting parents initially wanted to name their daughter Elena, but decided against it after realising it would make her initials ET. Zara made the reveal when speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, saying: "I liked the name Elena but I didn't want her initials to be 'E.T.' so she's Lena."

