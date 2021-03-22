5 superhero skincare products that are perfect for your little one In partnership with Childs Farm

Bath time brings a daily opportunity to have some fun and bond with your child. And with their collection of moreish scents that fill the entire room and gentle, caring formulas, Childs Farm is here to make every parent feel like a superhero – and like the bedtime routine doesn’t have to be difficult.

A hit with celebrities too, the toiletries brand is loved by TV presenter and dad to twin boys, Tim Vincent. “Exhilaration, excitement and fatigue – those are the three words I’d use to describe becoming a dad. My advice is to have as much fun as you can – bath time may be a chore for you, but it’s got to be fun for them. Our favourite product is the bath bubbles – the more bubbles there are, the more fun there is. Jasper and Felix’s favourite thing to do is pour water over Daddy’s head!”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim Vincent reveals the joys of bath time with his adorable kids

With their unique Happy Skin Promise, every product in the Childs Farm range comes dermatologist and paediatrician approved with all formulas created from ethically sourced natural and naturally derived ingredients. It has been lovingly developed to be suitable for all skin types, so that even the most sensitive skins can savour the joy of uplifting bubbles and fragrance without risk of irritation.

Tim is a proud parent to twin boys Jasper and Felix

The products also come free from petrochemicals – the chemical products obtained from petroleum by refining – which are often found in soaps and detergents, so you can use the collection with confidence. As a brand centred around children, Childs Farm cares deeply about its impact on future generations, so bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic, with all products approved by Cruelty Free International and the Leaping Bunny Programme, the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics.

With the help of Childs Farm you too can feel like a superhero parent (or child!)

Check out the brand's five best-selling superheroes...

The best-selling bubble bath

Saving children from the perils of boring bath times, they’ll love the giant bubbles and cheery scent of this cult favourite. With coconut, corn and sugar derived cleansers it cleans skin deeply but gently, without stripping away any moisture. Pour under warm running water to create foaming, fragrant bubbles and add a generous dose of joy to the pre bedtime routine.

Organic Raspberry Bubble Bath, £4, Childs Farm

The best-selling kids shampoo

Escape tangles and tears at bath time with this efficient and deeply cleansing hair wash. With a powerful mix of natural and naturally derived ingredients it contains coconut-derived cleansers to clean hair without stripping natural oils, glycerine to help the scalp to feel moisturised, and deliciously smelling organic mint essential oil to soothe the scalp. The fresh scent of strawberries is an added delight, too.

Organic Strawberry & Mint Shampoo, £4, Childs Farm

The best-selling hair detangler

Saving many a school run rush, this revitalising spray helps you beat bed-hair when you’re against the clock. With tea-tree oil a common antiseptic, it reduces inflammation in the skin and comes added with a revitalising grapefruit fragrance to leave hair feeling clean and fresh. Spray over dry or damp locks and comb gently to tackle those pesky tangles – suitable for straight hair or curls.

Grapefruit & Tea Tree Hair Detangler, £5, Childs Farm

The nation's favourite fragrance

This fruity smelling treat comes packed with a tangy cocktail of pineapple and watermelon fragrances created from naturally derived ingredients. The addition of coconut and glycerine help retain moisture in the skin in this 2 in 1 multitasking hero.

Watermelon & Organic Pineapple Hair & Body Wash, £4, Childs Farm

The best-selling baby moisturiser

With one sold every 20 seconds, this rich and nourishing formula is packed with shea and cocoa butters, whilst remaining light enough to absorb quickly after each application. It’s suitable for all skin types including dry, sensitive and any prone to eczema, meaning both you and baby can rest easy after use.

Lightly Fragranced Baby Moisturiser, £4.50, Childs Farm

Discover the complete collection of superhero-worthy toiletries by Childs Farm here