Incredible celebrity Christmas doors: Stacey Solomon, Kimberley Walsh, Mrs Hinch and more

Forget delicately dressed Christmas trees, holly-laden fireplaces and foliage wrapped around the bannister, we're completely obsessed with door decorations this festive season. After marking the Halloween period with extravagant autumnal creations, a number of celebrities have now transformed the exterior of their home with fabulous festive decorations. From Stacey Solomon's silver delight to Kimberley Walsh's bauble haven, we take a look at some of the most impressive celebrity Christmas doors and gardens for 2019…

Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley wowed Instagram fans by posting a photo of her two young sons Bobbie and Cole posing with Christmas foliage by Early Hours London. Several mini trees line the walkway to her black double doors, which are home to two hanging wreaths and framed with more entwined branches. All of the greenery is broken up with green and gold baubles, little red berries and large red bows. In the caption, she told her followers: "Anybody who knows me knows how much I love Christmas," and went on to describe it as the "Christmas door of dreams."

And Kimberley was not alone! Rochelle Humes also turned to the London florist to recreate a design from a classic Christmas movie. "Don't kill me Marv, you might notice something bit different when you get home... I asked the AMAZING @earlyhoursltd to turn my front door into something out of 'The Holiday' my favourite Christmas movie and they delivered BIG TIME," the mum-of-two joked. Opting for a classic yet modern design, the image shows a giant nutcracker stood to one side of the front door, while a giant garland featuring red, gold and green baubles are draped over the top of the porch. Rochelle's followers loved the display. "This is epic," wrote fellow celeb Katie Piper, while Holly Willoughby said: "Can I have one please!"

We were completely blown away by Stacey Solomon's autumn front door complete with sunflowers, orange leaves and pumpkins, so it comes as no surprise that she has opted for another incredible transformation for winter. Made by Poppy Belle Florals, her door has a cool white and silver colour scheme with huge baubles and frosty tree branches surrounding her door. She showed her 2.5 million Instagram followers the complex assembly process on her Instagram stories, but the completed design was certainly worth the effort! She wrote: "The autumn door is down and winter has arrived....I’ve packed away the orange leaves in the shed ready for next year. And the giant baubles have taken over!"

Among those complimenting the Loose Women star's home was her close friend and Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchcliffe, who wrote; "Stunning darling." Known for her own incredible interior design, Mrs Hinch only recently revealed her own garden decorations which followed a similar silver theme with reindeer light statues in her garden and festive green foliage adorned with silver leaves and berries around her doorframe.

