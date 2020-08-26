Simon Cowell shares glimpse inside huge garden in Malibu as he recovers from broken back The America's Got Talent judge fell off his bike and broke his back at the beginning of August

Simon Cowell has been keeping his spirits up after breaking his back during a bike accident at the beginning of the month. And what's more, the America's Got Talent star even poked fun of himself over the weekend after he shared a photo of his new set of wheels, which had been given to him by his co-star Howie Mandel.

Simon shared a picture of the new vehicle on Instagram, sharing a glimpse inside his enormous garden in the process.

The X Factor judge's outside space features a large paving area at the front of the house, and in a recent video taken prior to his accident, Simon revealed more of his garden, which includes a large seating area with heaters and umbrellas, along with a neatly-manicured lawn.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shares sweet photo with brother Zuma on the beach

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Details on Simon Cowell's scary bike accident

Simon's garden also boasts a tennis court and a pond, as well as a plunge pool. It even has stunning views of Malibu beach, which is a stone's throw away from the property.

READ: Sharon Osbourne gets fans talking with latest holiday photo

Simon Cowell shared a glimpse inside his garden in Malibu

The music mogul has been resting at home while recovering from a six-hour operation at the beginning of the month.

He is being looked after by his partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric.

Simon has been absent from AGT since his accident, but has been pictured out on a trip to the hospital, and reassured his fans that he was doing okay shortly after the incident.

The X Factor star is recovering following a bike accident

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Prior to his accident, Simon opened up about his experience in lockdown, and revealed that he had been enjoying staying active and keeping fit, having lost an impressive four stone in the past 12 months.

He told Terri Seymour on Extra: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I'm doing a bit of cooking. I'm exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet.

"The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss."

The proud dad also opened up about his time with Eric, adding: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing… "He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.