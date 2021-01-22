Carey Mulligan's farmhouse with Marcus Mumford is mammoth – see inside The Promising Young Woman star and Marcus live with their two daughters

Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford were reported to have purchased a £2million 16th-century farmhouse in Devon back in 2013. At the time, a handful of photos were released of the exterior, but the pandemic means that the couple have also inadvertently revealed the inside amid virtual appearances.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in May 2020, Carey revealed that along with their children Evelyn, five, and Wilfred, three, they were staying at their countryside abode as it was "a good place to be", but they also have a home in London where they have returned for a few work engagements. Take a look inside both.

Carey Mulligan's living room

WATCH: Marcus Mumford films inside home with Carey Mulligan

Marcus, lead singer of Mumford and Sons, filmed a clip in the living room in front of a large exposed fireplace framed by wooden beams. He sat on a vintage chair with a cabriole style frame and baroque upholstery.

Promising Young Woman star Carey made a first appearance from the family's living room for the USA's AFI Fest. It is decorated with cream walls and Carey was seen sitting on a brown sofa with brown and beige cushions.

Carey Mulligan's recording studio

Carey and Marcus have their own home recording studio. This photo showed that it is decorated with cream walls and has every type of equipment they could wish for, from speakers to a keyboard and a microphone. The heritage of the home is reflected in wooden window frames and a matching window ledge.

Carey Mulligan's garden

The home is surrounded with several acres of land, while it looks as though it has its own greenhouse, and stables.

Carey Mulligan's London home

When Carey made an appearance from her house in London, she stood in front of a wall decorated with a framed photograph of Walt Disney's Mary Poppins film poster.

