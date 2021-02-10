Ed Sheeran's £3.7million home with wife and baby Lyra is its own village Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child in 2020

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn were "on cloud nine" as they welcomed their newborn daughter Lyra to the world in summer 2020, and we're sure the dream continues thanks to the sprawling estate that they call home!

The hit-maker's property investments are said to include 27 flats, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million as reported by The Sun, but the singer and his wife spend the majority of their time at his £3.7million estate in Suffolk.

The Thinking Out Loud star has bought several houses on the Suffolk site, and because of that it has been nicknamed "Sheeran-ville" by neighbours. The estate cost a whopping £4million to create and it includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

It is comprised of a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow, all of which he has purchased over the past eight years.

In addition, Ed has a unique treehouse with a living room, study and TV room, and a four-car garage that looks like a barn.

Ed has a studio at his home

During a performance of one of his songs, Ed stood in a wooden recording studio which is thought to be located on the property. He has everything he needs to write, record and perform here, which we can assume, makes it one of his favourite places to be.

But that's not all, as Ed and Cherry are also the owners of a £19.8million home in Notting Hill, which he revealed a rare peek inside in his music video for Put It All On Me in December. The clip showed the couple dancing in their kitchen, which has matt white cabinets and integrated ovens, with marble worktops and splashbacks, and an island unit for extra food preparation and storage space.

Ed also owns a £19.8million home in Notting Hill

Ed bought the property in 2018, and is also said to have bought the two houses next door in a bid to prevent any complaints about noise from his neighbours.

The savvy singer owns a whopping 22 properties in London, most of which he rents out, including a pair of flats in Battersea, three apartments in Whitechapel, and two properties in Covent Garden.

