BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty's home with husband is 'a big change' - see inside The BBC Breakfast and Strictly star lives in Hertfordshire with her husband James

Naga Munchetty lives in Hertfordshire with her husband and TV director James Haggar. The BBC Breakfast host moved into the home in 2010 after previously living in south London with her family, and while the couple keep their private life tightly under wraps, a past photo reveals exactly how their living room is decorated.

SEE: Inside GMB host Kate Garraway's stunning family home

Naga Munchetty's living room

It has wooden floors and white walls, and furniture include two cream leather sofas, a matching cream leather armchair, and a glass coffee table with a marble base in the middle of the room.

MORE: Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home revealed: see inside

Naga also keeps two wooden side tables adjacent to the sofa, and a glossy red dresser against one wall with a personalised photo showcasing the couple's initials. Fuchsia pink and teal blue cushions with textured petals add a pop of colour to the room, as well as a blue lamp on the dresser.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty films inside cosy living room

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2016, she opened up about her home life and how she likes to spend her time indoors. "I moved to this house six years ago with my husband James Haggar, a TV director," she explained. "And if I'm not away working I'll be curled up on this sofa most nights watching TV and stroking my two Siamese cats, Kinky and Ronnie.

"I was born and bred in south London, so living in Hertfordshire is a big change and I love it.

"I can look out of the window and see nothing but feels and I feel very safe here. I wanted a dog, but it wouldn't fit our lifestyle, so we got the cats and they're our pride and joy."

In fact, if there's one thing Naga doesn't hold back on showing off, it's her pets. She often shares photos on her Twitter and Instagram pages, and gives glimpses of her kitchen in the process. It features white tiled flooring, and wooden cupboards with metallic silver handles.

Naga also has, of course, a cat flap, as well as other pet necessities including a mat and food bowls as seen in a photo of her bin after her cats had knocked it over.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.