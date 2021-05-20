Inside Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's stunning home to raise royal baby The couple have been living at St James's Palace

It won't be long before Princess Beatrice starts nesting after announcing she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby.

SEE: Inside Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's jaw-dropping family palace

The couple, who got married in July 2020, have reportedly been living at St James's Palace in London, which we're sure would make a beautiful family home.

Although the expectant mother may choose to move into a bigger property to accommodate her growing family, as her sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank did shortly before welcoming baby August. After all, Beatrice and Edoardo were recently spotted house-hunting in the Cotswolds!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares a peek inside home with Edoardo

Until we hear news of her new residence, keep scrolling to see glimpses inside Beatrice and Edoardo's London home...

The Queen's granddaughter recently made a virtual appearance from inside St James's Palace, revealing that one room is decorated with long white curtains covered in a blue and red tree print. Tying in with the pastel colour scheme, it has pale blue panelled walls and patterned cream and blue cushions.

Our patron, HRH Princess Beatrice, has shared a message about the support Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity is providing during the current crisis. Do get in touch if we can help #dyslexia #marvellousfemaledyslexics #wednesdaymorning pic.twitter.com/iMQMWy4SkJ — Arkell Dyslexia (@ArkellDyslexia) April 22, 2020

Back in April 2020, Beatrice filmed a video message from the home that showed off a room with plain white walls with a large gilt-framed portrait hanging behind her and a rounded wooden chair.

READ: Princess Beatrice's husband shares first details on marital home

MORE: Princess Beatrice stepson's mother's home could be a show house

The royal also joined a virtual event to celebrate 30 years of charity Teenage Cancer Trust alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, as the trio are patrons for the organisation, from a different room inside.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have a wedding photo on display

It is decorated with burnt orange walls, and features a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

Princess Beatrice used to live at the property with her sister Princess Eugenie, until the younger sister moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are living at St James's Palace

Since then, Eugenie and Jack lived with the royal's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor during the first lockdown period, and they have now moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base.

A friend told HELLO!: "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.