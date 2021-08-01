Kevin Bacon stuns fans with surprising pool at Connecticut home with Kyra Sedgwick The star even tried inventing a new Olympic sport

During the pandemic, Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick have been spending most of their time at their Connecticut farm, but they're still showing previously unseen features to fans.

One of which was their incredible pool, which is situated right in the middle of their orchard – and even features a long rock as a diving board.

Making a new Olympic sport, Kevin narrated his journey to the board, saying: "Divers are approaching the board in the tandem canine-human diving event. We're going to attempt a dual dive, ready?"

The star and his faithful dog, Lilly, then spectacularly dove into the water as Kyra was reduced to fits of giggles watching the pair.

In a heartfelt caption, Kevin wrote: "Hope you all enjoy the weekend ahead, making those good memories and starting traditions.

"This one with Lilly is one of my favorites. I'm lobbying for a new #olympics event: Tandem Canine-Human diving."

The Apollo 13 star looked incredible in a pair of snazzy swim shorts, that highlighted his very toned physique.

The pair competed in the first canine-human tandem event

And fans were blown away by the video, with many hopeful that the Olympic Committee might take Kevin's suggestion seriously.

"That's so on point! You have my vote for a new Olympic game," said one, while another added: "10/10 so great to see your dog Lily is part of the act! Good times."

A third commented: "That looks like a lot of summer fun!"

Kevin and Kyra married in 1988, and the pair recently stunned fans when they announced that they would be working together on a brand-new project.

Kevin will be following his wife's orders as he stars in her second directorial feature movie, Space Oddity.

Kevin and Kyra married in 1988

Kyra proudly took to social media to say how happy she was that Kevin - along with Simon Helberg and Carrie Preston - had been added to the cast.

"Couldn't be more thrilled to add these incredible actors to the mix of 'Space Oddity,'" she wrote. "@kevinbacon @carriepreston @alexandrashipppp @kylehamiltonallen @valerie.stadler @madbrew."

Both Kyra and Kevin posted the career update with the Call Your Mother actress adding the Deadline feature to her feed.

While Kevin and Kyra won't star in the film together they have shared the big screen four times before - the last being almost 20 years ago.

