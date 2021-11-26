Just FYI, Holly Willoughby's Dyson Vacuum Cleaner is in the Black Friday Sale 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Holly Willoughby posted a photo of herself doing the housework with her new puppy Bailey, she also showed off one of her at-home essentials - her Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

RELATED: The best homeware deals we've found in the Black Friday sales

We didn't know what to be more jealous of; her fluffy friend, her glam party dress or her home appliance.

Holly Willoughby hoovering up Bailey's fluff

If you're wanting to copy Holly's domestic style, you'll be pleased to know that the Dyson Cyclone V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is in the Black Friday sale with £100 off.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £559, now £449, AO.com

It's a hit thanks to its 60-minute run time, and as you can use it on hard floors and carpets, you’ll get great results in the lounge and kitchen. The Torque Drive Motorhead uses sensors to detect the floor type before adjusting the suction power to suit. This means you’ll never have to faff with the settings when moving from room to room.

It sends real-time performance updates to an LCD display too, making it super-easy to check the mode and battery level. When you’re done, just give the washable filter a rinse under the tap, saving you money on replacements.

If that's a little bit out of your budget, the V10 is also available - and this is down to £299.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £349, now £299, AO.com

That's right, save £50 on the cult classic vacuum cleaner.

MORE: Kate Spade's Black Friday deal has Holly Willoughby's name all over it

What's so special about this one? Well, there's up to 60 minutes run time from a single charge, the bristles work hard to remove stubborn, ground-in dirt and it absorbs vibrations to keep the noise down. Who wants a noisy vacuum? Certainly not us.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.