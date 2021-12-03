21 grandest royal homes: Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and more

While properties such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle may spring to mind when you think of grand royal homes, there are actually many more regal properties up and down the country. From Kate Middleton and Prince William's home in Norfolk, to the Queen's estate in Aberdeenshire, here is a round-up of 21 of the most amazing royal houses…

1. Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace served as the Queen's main royal residence since Queen Victoria decided to renovate it in 1837. It's where the royals often gather for occasions such as royal weddings and Trooping The Colour, where they are photographed on the famous balcony. However, these days, Windsor Castle acts as the Queen's main base.

2. Windsor Castle

Before the Queen moved there more permanently, Windsor Castle was visited upon special seasonal occasions. For example, Her Majesty would stay a month over Easter, and at least one week during June while attending Royal Ascot and the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel. It's located just an hour away from Buckingham Palace.

3. Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace is home to several royal family members. The most famous are Kate Middleton and Prince William, who reside at Apartment 1A with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, meanwhile, live at Ivy Cottage, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent at Apartment 10, the Duke and Duchess of Kent at Wren House and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the Old Stables. Princess Diana also lived at Apartment 1A with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.

4. Anmer Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also own Anmer Hall in Norfolk. It's situated on the Sandringham Estate, and was a wedding gift to the couple from the Queen in 2011. They isolated there during the COVID-19 crisis, and formerly used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

5. Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate continues to serve as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's base in the UK, after they relocated to North America. The Grade II-listed property is owned by the Queen, and was previously converted from five separate apartments into an official residence for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their newborn son Archie when they moved in.

6. Balmoral Castle

Said to be one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world, Balmoral Castle acts as a holiday home. It's set in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, and the Queen tends to start her break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving to the main house in August.

7. Birkhall

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall spend their summer holidays at the 18th century property, Birkhall. The Prince of Wales inherited the property from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and he and Camilla even spent their honeymoon there in 2005. They spent much of the coronavirus lockdown period there, too.

8. Clarence House

Clarence House is Prince Charles and Camilla's main London residence. It was previously home to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002. Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved in.

9. Highgrove House

When they're not at Clarence House, Charles and Camilla are typically found at their country home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House. Prince Charles bought it in 1980, and lived there with Princess Diana and their sons William and Harry.

10. Sandringham House

Sandringham is where the Queen usually resides at Christmas, and stays there until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death. The 19th century home is set within 600 acres, and became the monarch's property when she inherited it from her father in 1952.

11. Gatcombe Park

Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire was bought by the Queen in 1976 for her daughter Princess Anne and former husband, Captain Mark Phillips. Now, the Princess Royal lives there with her new husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as her son Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn, her daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters, Mia and Lena.

12. St James' Palace

St James' Palace in London is the official residence of the Princess Royal, and is also where Princess Alexandra lives. Princess Beatrice used to reside here, before settling down with her family in the countryside.

13. The Royal Lodge

Royal Lodge Windsor has been home to Prince Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. The Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also lives there, while their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were raised there.

14. Bagshot Park

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999. They now share it with their two children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

15. Llwynywermod

Llwynywermod has been the property of Prince Charles since 2007, and cost him £1.2million. It's situated in Wales, and has three cottages, a Grade II-listed barn and a main house, where Charles and Camilla stay.

16. Castle of Mey

The Castle of Mey in Caithness on the north coast of Scotland was bought by the Queen Mother in 1952 after the death of her husband, King George VI, and was inherited by Prince Charles after her death in 2002. In May 2020, Prince Charles opened a new ten-bedroom bed and breakfast on the grounds of the castle, the Granary Lodge.

17. Dumfries House

Prince Charles owns an additional Scottish residence, Dumfries House. The 18th-century home is set on 2000 acres, and was saved by the intervention of the Prince of Wales in 2007.

18. Dolphin House

Dolphin House is a six-bedroom property in Tresco, on the Isles of Scilly, belonging to Prince Charles. It is also where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a summer staycation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2019.

19. Hillsborough Castle

Hillsborough Castle is the Queen's official residence in Lisburn, Northern Island. It's also home to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, who holds an annual garden party there, usually attended by a royal. In 2014, Historic Royal Palaces took over the running of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and started a five-year refurbishment believed to have cost £24million.

20. The Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen's official Scottish residence is the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. It often plays host formal receptions there including state visits, ceremonies and garden parties for a week during the summer. It began as a monastery but has been home to the royals for over 500 years.

21. The Blue House

Prince Charles also owns a rural farmhouse in Viscri, Transylvania, known as the Blue House. The Prince of Wales bought the property in 2006, after falling in love with the country during a visit in 1998, and is believed to spend a couple of a days a year there, while the guest house is rented out to the public.

