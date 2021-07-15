Michael Strahan's home set-up in New York is rather unique – details The former footballer is a doting father to four children

Michael Strahan has lived in many places over his career, but has settled in New York City in recent years to be close to the Good Morning America studios.

SEE: Michael Strahan shares bittersweet family photo after upsetting week

The dad-of-four has an incredible townhouse in Manhattan, where he lives with his beloved dog Enzo and his twins Sophia and Isabella, 16, who split their time between their mom and dad's homes.

Michael's older children, Michael Jr. and Tanita, are also regular visitors at his home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside huge living room

Having previously lived in Brentwood, LA, the TV star was used to having a lot of space, but has found the perfect solution when it comes to storing all his vehicles – and it's rather unique!

READ: Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

MORE: Michael Strahan shares vacation photo amid ex-wife's arrest

The star previously told the New York Times: "I have a warehouse in Hackensack, NJ, where I keep my cars, and it's the only place where I store memorabilia.

"I don't like having that stuff in the house. Feels like I'm living in the past, when you've got to keep moving forward."

Michael Strahan has extra storage space in New Jersey to fit all his belongings

That's not to say that Michael's home in NYC is small – far from it. In fact, the star even has a backyard with his place, which is considered a luxury in the city.

MORE: Michael Strahan receives support following proud news about daughter

MORE: Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

"I have a little backyard, open the doors, sit out there and have breakfast or just let the sunlight and the warmth come in," he told NYT.

The GMA co-anchor's home is on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, and Michael enjoys the anonymity that the city brings.

The GMA star has a luxury home in New York

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

MORE: Michael Strahan celebrates proud news with Al Roker's wife

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Michael's home often features in videos on social media

Michael often shares photos from inside his home on social media, most recently showing a glimpse inside his vast living room in a picture featuring his dog Enzo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.