Magical celebrity Christmas doors 2021: Amanda Holden, Rylan, Tom Fletcher and more Take inspiration from these stars

Ensuring a dazzling welcome to their jaw-dropping homes, many celebrities have decked out their doorways for the festive season. Discover the very best celebrity Christmas doors from the likes of Amanda Holden and Rylan through to Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and more. Be prepared to be amazed…

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher

The Fletchers went all out this year

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher clearly decided the more the merrier when it came to their Christmas decorations this year. As well as two multi-coloured, bauble-filled trees alongside two life-size nutcrackers, the family have two wreaths and a bauble arch installation. These decorations wouldn't look out of place in a department store – wow!

Emma Willis

Emma Wills' family home looks so enchanting

Emma Willis ensured her family home was lit up beautifully with a massive light and bauble installation. Alongside the impressive arch was a nutcracker figurine bearing gifts. With the door ajar, fans could see inside of their stunning home where there is a mesmerising Christmas tree standing in the hall.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden ditched traditional colours

Amanda Holden has gone for a festive door arch at her Surrey home. In a snap she shared, the brown double doors were surrounded by blue, purple and green baubles interspersed with peacock feathers, while two matching wreaths hung on the door.

"Our beautiful door decorated by the hugely talented @earlyhoursltd," Amanda wrote next to the video, which she accompanied with the classic Christmas song, Holly Jolly Christmas by Michael Bublé.

"Wowzas!! This is amazing," gushed one fan in the comments section, while another sweetly remarked: "This looks fantastic. Love the colours and so Christmassy."

Rylan

Rylan's chic festive display was revealed on Instagram

Rylan's ultra-modern pad got a Christmas overhaul for the season with a faux foliage garland filled with metallic baubles placed above his entranceway. The gorgeous doorway also has a potted Christmas tree and sweet lantern decorations.

More celebrity Christmas door inspiration

Check out the best Christmas doors from last year too!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have gone all out with their festive decorations

A festive grotto is the only way to describe the front door of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright that they revealed in 2020. Fans were completely blown away with their Christmas decorations when they showcased them on Instagram. As well as a glowing archway complete with neon candy canes and giant baubles, there are two life-size nutcrackers on either side of the door and faux presents on the floor. Inside, the wonder continues with a candy-filled Christmas tree.

Emma and Matt Willis

Emma and Matt Willis enlisted the help of Early Hours for their display

If you're a big fan of twinkling lights, you will adore Emma and Matt Wills' former front door display. Their magical festive decorations, by Early Hours, include an enormous arch over the doorway with leaves, baubles and lights. In the Instagram snap they shared, fans could see inside of their family home, revealing a matching tree and staircase garland.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey posed with her whole family outside their stunning home

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is no stranger to having an eye-catching display in front of her home, and before she moved to Pickle Cottage, the star had an impressive Christmas door. The family posed outside of their Essex house and they were surrounded by an archway of artificial Christmas trees, twigs, branches, giant reindeer ornaments and varying sizes of white and silver baubles.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher

Tom Fletcher surprised wife Giovanna when she arrived home from Wales

While Giovanna Fletcher was busy getting crowned Queen of the I'm A Celebrity castle, husband Tom Fletcher was organising a rainbow coloured extravaganza back at home. We are sure their boys were also a big fan of the fun display outside the door of their stunning family house.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy's family home has a very lavish front door display

Abbey Clancy called in the professionals at Early Hours to help with her door transformation. Abbey and her husband Peter Crouch went for a classic red Christmas theme with a massive floral arch above the doorway and two wreaths on their double doors.

Coleen Nolan

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan got in the festive spirit with a wreath

Coleen Nolan's country cottage home was given a rather sweet festive touch in 2020 with a fresh wreath that perfectly complements her teal front door. It is finished with oversized baubles and a twee bow.

Amanda Holden

Amanda's home has a very pretty display outside

After showing off her peacock-themed decorations, presenter Amanda Holden also shared her outdoor display with her loyal following last year. Her cute cottage has been adorned with hundreds of baubles and pretty foliage.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby shared a glimpse of her fantastic decorations

This Morning's Holly Willoughby also got help from the pros at Early Hours, but she has only shared a small glimpse of her fairytale door display. From what we can see, the presenter has opted for a frosted look with silver-tinged foliage, white baubles and rustic berries.

The Siddiquis

Gogglebox family the Siddiquis have a beautiful festive display

One of our favourite Gogglebox families, the Siddiquis, take Christmas very seriously. Inside their home in 2020, they had multiple Christmas trees and the outside has also been decorated accordingly. They have a garland trim surrounding the door with a matching wreath – and they have placed pristine presents on the step to finish off the inviting scene.

Jamie Theakston

Jamie Theakston's fairytale door is seriously dreamy

Radio presenter Jamie Theakston had a front door display that wouldn’t look out of place in a fairytale. The garden-inspired design was brimming with beautiful foliage – and gave a subtle nod to the season. Either side of the archway, there were stacks of moss-covered logs to complete the wintery scene.

