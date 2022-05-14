Why Simon Cowell's grand London home with fiancée and son is rarely pictured The Britain's Got Talent judge has a mansion in Holland Park

Simon Cowell, 62, has an impressive property portfolio and his London home is located in the opulent area of Holland Park. The Britain's Got Talent judge's West London abode is rarely pictured by the star though, and that's likely to be due to a previous break in.

As his home has been targeted by burglars, Simon likes to keep the interiors of his property under wraps, and his partner Lauren isn't even on social media.

The music mogul lives with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their seven-year-old son Eric at the six-bedroom house – and it's amazing.

Holland Park is a very sought-after area of the city and is also home to The Beckhams who have a giant £31million mansion just streets away.

Simon Cowell owns a grand mansion in London

The exterior of the grand brick property features traditional sash windows, a large, classic black front door and plenty of security cameras dotted around.

The star lives in an exclusive area of the city

But judging by the small glimpses we've seen of Simon's epic Malibu beach house though, we're sure the décor is pretty stunning.

His beautiful home in California boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on a 1.63-acre estate overlooking the ocean.

The star also owns a beach front home in Malibu

Outside, the property has a plunge pool and hot tub, a barbecue area and koi pond, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the space. Simon also has a tennis court, however, previous aerial photos showed it being used as an overflow car park.

In 2019, Simon purchased a second London property, this time in the leafy suburb of Wimbledon. The family trialled the £15million mansion but it is reported that the school run was too long, so they never moved in permanently. It was then reported that the star sold up and made a tidy £2million profit from the sale!

