Prince Charles' staggering multimillion pound homes revealed

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's property portfolio is one of the most impressive out of all of the royal family. The couple divide their time between their stunning homes in England, Scotland and Wales, including their official London residence, Clarence House, and Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, where they isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarence House, London

Clarence House is Prince Charles' official London residence

Located in central London, Clarence House is Prince Charles and Camilla's official residence. It has previously been home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there from 1953 until her death in 2002. Clarence House dates back to 1825 and underwent extensive renovation work prior to Charles moving in, however, he kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there.

Highgrove House, Gloucestershire

Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in 1980

Prince Charles bought his country estate, Highgrove House, in 1980, and lived there with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm that Prince Charles installed when he first renovated the property. The gardens, meanwhile, are very important to the Prince of Wales. They have been open to the public for over 25 years on selected dates through the summer, with all the money raised going to charity.

Birkhall, Scotland

Birkhall is located on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland

Birkhall is the private residence of Prince Charles and Camilla in Scotland. It is located on the Balmoral estate and is the former home of the Queen Mother, who described it as a 'little big house'. The royal couple self-isolated at their Scottish home during the coronavirus pandemic, and photos and videos shared during their stay offered a better look inside than we've ever had before.

Llwynywermod, Wales

Prince Charles' Welsh residence cost £1.2million

As the Prince of Wales, it is little surprise that Charles also has a Welsh residence for his visits to the country. Llwynywermod has belonged to the Prince since 2007 and cost £1.2million. It has three cottages, a grade II-listed barn and a main house where Charles and Camilla stay, situated within 192 acres of countryside in the area of Llwynywermod near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire.

The Castle of Mey, Scotland

The Castle of Mey previously belonged to the Queen Mother

The Castle of Mey is another residence that Prince Charles inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, upon her death in 2002. Located on the north coast of Scotland in Caithness, the beautiful estate is now home to a ten-bedroom bed and breakfast, Granary Lodge, which opened in 2019 and was designed to pay homage to the castle's rich history.

Dumfries House, Scotland

Dumfries House is set on a 2,000-acre estate

Prince Charles also has another Scottish residence; Dumfries House. The 18th-century stately home is set on a 2,000-acre estate and was saved by the intervention of the Prince of Wales in 2007. As well as being open to the public for guided tours, Dumfries House also has a lodge within the grounds where visitors are able to stay overnight.

Dolphin House, Isles of Scilly

Dolphin House is a six-bedroom property on Tresco, in the Isles of Scilly, belonging to Prince Charles. It is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a summer staycation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2019, and offers complete privacy, set upon an island with just 175 residents that is only accessible via sea or air.

