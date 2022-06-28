Inside Andy Murray's epic £5m mansion with wife Kim and four children

Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim have lived in a beautiful £5million mansion in Surrey since 2009, and it's pretty incredible. The couple share the property with their four young children; Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child, who was born in March 2021.

The amazing 28-acre estate boasts five bedrooms, a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court as well as a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars.

WATCH: Andy Murray plays tennis with wife Kim at private home

The location was carefully chosen by Andy and the tennis star told Surrey Live: "At one point, I was travelling 40 weeks a year to tournaments so being closer to both Heathrow and Gatwick helped cut down on a little bit of my travel time. It's also easy to get to Wimbledon and the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton from here, which is where I train."

Andy Murray's garden

Andy and Kim joined the Guide Dog Charity's virtual tea party with their pet dogs, Maggie May and Rusty, while sat on their patio. The terrace has been furnished with a circular wooden table and chairs, with a cream parrot print parasol to shield them from the sun.

Andy and Kim's spacious garden was seen in full in another amusing Instagram post, in which he revealed his daughters had asked him to "put on your skirt". The doting dad willingly posed outdoors while wearing his kilt and a crown, showing their pristine and private lawn behind him.

Kim was not impressed when Andy used their garden furniture to support his weights during an outdoor workout. The tennis player stood in between two rattan sun loungers, and used the cream cushions to rest his weights on between sets.

Andy Murray's dining room

During the lockdown, Sir Andy won the Mutua Madrid Open online in 2020. The dad-of-four said he was going to celebrate with a huge bottle of champagne as he sat in the family dining room. Andy sat on a black metal chair at their light wooden dining table, with a tree in the background positioned between two glass doors that lead out to the garden.

Andy Murray's kitchen

Fans got a peek inside Kim and Andy's open plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday in May. His Instagram photo showed their white glossy cabinets with dark wooden surround, breakfast bar with fruit bowl on top, and wooden dining table that is lined by metal dining chairs.

Andy Murray's living room

Andy shared a look inside his living room on Instagram, revealing it features a giant, wall-mounted flat-screen TV with a shelf underneath. Alongside some green potted plants was a collection of toys no doubt belonging to his little ones, including a pink Troll doll with vibrant purple hair.

The couple have a pale grey sofa, where Andy cuddled up with his daughters' Disney toys – including Minnie and Mickey Mouse – when he was injured.

Andy Murray's driveway

The entrance to their house features a long winding driveway surrounded by trees and hedges, where he has been enjoying playing tennis during his time at home.

Andy Murray's bedroom

Fans got a peek inside Andy's house as they celebrated the New Year in 2019, with the post appearing to show him reclining on their bed, which has a grey studded headboard.

Andy Murray's hallway

Andy's kids dressed him as a dragon one day and he took to Instagram to show off the outfit, inadvertently revealing their hallway. The space has a pristine cream carpet and stylish striped wallpaper in a sage green hue. The door to Andy's left has been painted in a chic grey shade which ties in beautiful to the muted colour scheme.

