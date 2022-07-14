This Morning stars' stunning homes: Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and more Take a tour of their impressive residences

This Morning presenters are beamed into our homes every day, but what about their own abodes? From Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' massive Surrey mansion through to Holly Willoughby's plush family home she's planning on extending. Pour a cup of tea, put your feet up and take a tour of the ultra-chic homes belonging to our favourite daytime stars…

GALLERY: Inside the Loose Women stars' stunning homes

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Alison Hammond's epic kitchen makeover

Holly Willoughby

Holly shares a beautiful property with her husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, Belle and Chester. The kitchen appears to be spacious, with plenty of room for Holly to prepare food – in this case, Christmas dinner for her family! The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery.

Holly recently shared a look at her staircase featuring white wooden stairs and a grey and white striped carpet runner, kept in place with polished silver metal rods.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shocks with house confession live on This Morning

Holly's bedroom looks super cosy, so much so that even her pet cat loves to relax there. The décor is muted with white bedding and a grey knitted throw, with a grey armchair and ornate marble fireplace visible in the background.

MORE: See inside the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

The mum-of-three shared her secret for tackling eye bags while offering a glimpse in her bathroom at the process. Holly showed she has a luxurious roll-top bath and retro high-cistern toilet, with a wooden vanity unit around the sink.

Phillip Schofield

Since splitting with his wife Stephanie and coming out as gay, Phillip Schofield moved out of his family home in Oxfordshire and relocated to a £2million London home in September 2020. Located in the leafy suburb of Chiswick, Phillip has given fans glimpses into his dreamy abode via his Instagram feed.

SEE: Phillip Schofield's former marital home was so stunning - see inside

Phillip's kitchen is designed with white walls and matching white cupboards, and he has a chalkboard on the wall titled 'Kitchen Notes', where he had written: 'Drink more gin!' We couldn't agree more.

The star also has a stunning garden space complete with gorgeous fire pit!

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Ruth and Eamonn live in a £3.25million mansion in Surrey complete with six bedrooms and this secret man cave for Eamonn. The space is filled with Manchester United memorabilia, which has a red floor, signed photos, and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Ruth and Eamonn have previously revealed they have two living rooms in their home, so they can each watch their favourite shows on an evening. They appear to have smart lighting in this room, with Eamonn giving the room a dramatic red hue and lighting their open fireplace to set the mood to watch a crime show one night.

Ruth often chooses to workout at home in her living room. This lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. Patio doors appear to lead out to the garden, and there is even a bed for Ruth and Eamonn's beloved pet dog Maggie.

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Josie Gibson

Bristolian Josie Gibson has been standing in as a host on This Morning on occasion, much to her fans' delight. The former Big Brother star lives in a stunning home in Bristol with her young son Reggie, whom she shares with her ex-partner Terry. The house has many luxurious features such as an opulent main bedroom and a free-standing bath in the bathroom!

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond lives in Birmingham, and she revealed her kitchen while filming for This Morning. The 45-year-old has added personality to the space with a lightbox reading: "Ali's Bar Open", a pineapple ornament, a framed photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and an array of pineapple pictures for her cocktail masterclass.

To the side of the kitchen, Alison has a small white dining table flanked by four green studded chairs and a mirror hanging overhead. A shelving unit behind has an array of framed photos, prints and fairy lights displayed on the wall above.

Alison transformed her garden during the coronavirus lockdown, and Phillip and Holly were definitely impressed with the results. The mum-of-one has laid artificial grass on her lawn, positioned a huge potted palm tree next to the back door, and even has her own hot tub to relax in on the patio.

Dermot O'Leary

Dermot O'Leary lives with his wife Dee Koppang and their son Kasper in a gorgeous property in London.

Instagram posts have offered up glimpses of their ultra-chic interiors, filled with colourful wall art and movie memorabilia, and a gorgeous entrance hall with exposed brickwork, a log store and an industrial-style staircase.

During the pandemic, the couple revealed their very relatable work from home setup with no less than four laptops covering the surface. In the background, a display cabinet is visible, containing some of the couple's glassware as well as two candles, while a large metal and glass light fitting hangs above the table.

Alice Beer

Alice Beer lives in Wiltshire with her husband Paul Pascoe and their two daughters, Phoebe and Dora. The star often shares a look inside their property, and unveiled her makeshift office as she worked from home during the coronavirus pandemic. "Broadcasting from the back of my sitting room," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Alice gave a full look at her sitting room as she relaxed on the weekend. It features grey walls, cream floors, a large fireplace, and brown leather sofas with a matching foot stool. There is also a vibrant red and grey patterned rug on the floor.

Alice inadvertently showed off one of her daughter's bedrooms as she jokily chucked satsumas at her in bed. It's decorated with cobalt blue walls, and has a bed with a coordinating blue headboard and a fluffy brown throw. There is a cream dresser at one side, and a selection of wooden shelves at the other.

Sharon Marshall

Sharon Marshall lives in West London with her fiance Paul Fletcher. The star rarely shares glimpses inside of their home, but during the coronavirus pandemic, she proudly took to Twitter to show off her home office transformation. It features a yellow button-back armchair, a wooden desk, and a purple fireplace with a glittery piece of art work that reads 'Love' hanging above.

Dr Ranj

Doctor Ranj gave fans bedroom envy when he shared this photo from his bedroom on Instagram, after investing in a new bed. The room could easily be mistaken for a luxury hotel, with a mirrored dressing table and bedside tables, cosy bedspreads, and a selection of scatter cushions and pillows.

The lounge also has a statement patterned wallpaper, with a piece of artwork hanging on the wall and a metal tripod lamp in the corner.

Dr Zoe Williams

A regular on This Morning, Dr Zoe lives in London with her boyfriend Stuart McKay and their new baby who was born in June 2021.

The celebrity doctor has revealed parts of her cosy home via her Instagram feed, including her modern kitchen with pine cupboards, pristine black surfaces – and a very important feature – a coffee machine!

While partaking in a Zumba class, Zoe allowed her followers to see inside her stunning living room. The star has a traditional fireplace with an ornate white surround, and she has added a cosy feel to the space with candles, plants, flowers and photo frames.

SEE: Celeb doctors' stylish homes: Dr Alex George, Dr Ranj, Dr Emily Andre and more

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes moved into their new family home in London in July 2020, and their glamorous pad has been shown off online.

READ: The Style Sisters reveal all about tidying A-list homes

A highlight has to be the epic playroom for their children which was designed and styled by the Style Sisters and even features a stage for performances!

WOW: 28 of the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's rooms - from Victoria Beckham to Stacey Solomon

Baby Blake's room is super chic with a stunning black and white theme and animal accents. Rochelle decided to add a double bed to the room to make it easier for feeding and so the space won't need to be switched up too much when he is older.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.