Take a peek inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m mansion

View Galleries
-
Celebrities who have opened up about their loved ones' dementia battle
-
Inside Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Karen Clifton's house
While she spends a lot of her time on the road touring, Karen Clifton says there's no place like home. The Strictly Come Dancing professional...
-
16 of the best celebrity dining rooms you'll want to recreate
A stylish dining room can be a great space for socialising and entertaining – as these celebrities already know!
-
Inside Royal Lodge Windsor: See where Princess Eugenie's wedding reception may be held
-
You can take an access-all-areas peek inside Prince Charles and Camilla's house - find out how
Royal fans can visit the room where Prince Louis' official christening photos were taken this month, as Clarence House is opening its doors to the...