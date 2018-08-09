Homes

Take a peek inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m mansion

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-house
Photo: © Instagram

We're used to seeing them together on the This Morning sofas, but Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have also given fans a look at their real-life living room on Instagram, as well as a peek around the rest of their beautiful home. The celebrity couple live in a £3.25million mansion in Surrey, complete with six bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen and even a secret man cave for Eamonn.

Keen chef Ruth often shares cooking tutorials from their kitchen, while her living room doubles up as a spot for home workouts. Meanwhile, Eamonn has his own special retreat - a Manchester United-themed man cave filled with memorabilia and the Manchester United Opus. Scroll through to see more of their stunning home...

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

Ruth often treats her followers to cooking demos as she prepares healthy dinners for her family. The kitchen is stylish and spacious, with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a central island, offering plenty of room for the This Morning presenter to cook.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-kitchen-1
Photo: © Instagram

The celebrity couple's kitchen is fully-equipped with appliances like a Nutribullet and KitchenAid mixer, so they can prepare healthy smoothies as well as tasty cakes.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

The health-conscious star skips the gym and instead chooses to work out at home in her living room. This lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. Patio doors appear to lead out to the garden, and there is even a bed for Ruth and Eamonn's beloved pet dog Maggie.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-living-room-1
Photo: © Instagram

How cosy does this look? The couple have a traditional fire with a wall-mounted TV placed above, opposite the sofa. The perfect spot for Ruth to put her feet up and catch up on Coronation Street!

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-dining-room-1
Photo: © Instagram

Ruth shared another glimpse at her dining room at Easter, when the room was set up for a special dinner party with crackers, Easter napkins and Lindt gold bunnies for every guest.

Eamonn-Holmes-man-cave
Photo: © Instagram

Eamonn has a room filled with Manchester United memorabilia, which has a red floor, signed photos, and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-garden
Photo: © Instagram

Eamonn shared a peek at their garden on Instagram, telling fans: "You can't see what I see but I have sat for half an hour watching my hedge be home to so many birds. Spring has sprung."

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-garden-1
Photo: © Instagram

The TV presenter said he takes "great pride" in keeping their garden perfectly-preened, even though his wife Ruth mocks him for it.

