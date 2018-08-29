Homes

The most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's bedrooms from the Beckhams, Jamie Oliver and more

...
The most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's bedrooms from the Beckhams, Jamie Oliver and more
You're reading

The most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's bedrooms from the Beckhams, Jamie Oliver and more

1/15
Next

Small dining room ideas to make the most of your space
celebrity-childrens-bedrooms

Forget the kids, these celebrity offspring have bedrooms that even some adults would be proud of! The Beckhams, Jamie Oliver and Kourtney Kardashian are among the famous faces who have lovingly created stylish yet fun spaces for their children, adapting the décor as they grow older to reflect their tastes – and it's enough to get any parent inspired.

MORE: 12 girls' bedroom ideas that are fun and easy to create

Whether you want to design a chic eco-friendly nursery a la Kylie Jenner, or need a multi-purpose space for twins or possibly even more youngsters like Cristiano Ronaldo (who has had to line up three cots side-by-side for babies Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina), we've got all the inspiration you need for children of all ages. Scroll through to see some of the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's bedrooms…

Fearne-Cotton-daughter-Honey-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

Fearne Cotton's daughter Honey:

Not only is Fearne Cotton's daughter Honey's bedroom pretty, it's practical too, and better still – it features affordable pieces that any parent can pick up from IKEA. Fearne has chosen a pink cloud and bird print wallpaper and bunting that spells out Honey's name hanging on the wall, while the toddler's toys are stored in a personalised pink striped bag from Kiddiewinkles, which costs £25.

At the centre of the room is a storage unit – which is part of the Trofast range from IKEA. The cabinet features a light white stained pine and six pink storage boxes and costs just £73. Fearne has used the top of the unit to present some of Honey's books, which include the Mr Men series by Roger Hargreaves.

Jamie-Oliver-son-Buddy-bedroom

Jools and Jamie Oliver's son Buddy Bear:

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, meanwhile, has splashed the cash on an amazing Nubie Kids bed for his son Buddy Bear, which costs almost £2,000. The wooden bed looks like a treehouse, and has stairs leading up to the house, which is decorated with superhero masks and bat symbols as well as fairy lights. Little Buddy has a fox-print duvet on the bed, which is from Tobias and the Bear and costs £65 for a single duvet set.

Tom-Giovanna-Fletcher-son-nursery

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's son Max:

Tom and Giovanna gave their nursery a revamp ahead of the birth of their son Max Mario in August 2018. The couple enlisted the help of Wayfair to create a gender-neutral space adorned with a fun jungle animal motif wallpaper and kitsch framed prints.

Photo: Ingrid Rasmussen on behalf of Wayfair.co.uk

Kourtney-Kardashian-son-Mason-bedroom

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick:

Kourtney Kardashian enlisted interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to create a Star Wars-inspired room for her son Mason. Writing on her official website, the reality TV star explained how they covered the ceiling in a constellation wallpaper from Ralph Lauren, adding a star projector to give the illusion of the stars and the Milky Way across the walls and ceiling.

Harper-Beckham-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper:

What little girl wouldn't want a bedroom like Harper Beckham's? The seven-year-old has white bedding and a cosy cream throw draped over the end, which complements her curved cream bed frame. The youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's children has a cream curtain around her bed to help her to sleep, with co-ordinating carpet. Harper even has her own seating area within her spacious room, with a dusky pink sofa and armchair seen in the background of a video posted by Victoria on Instagram.

Kourtney-Kardashian-daughter-Penelope-bedroom

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope:

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter has a super-cute pink room, featuring a velvet upholstered bed at the centre. Penelope even has a clothing rail for her dolls' clothes, bought from her great-grandmother MJ's children's clothing shop.

Photo: Kourtneykardashian.com

Photo: Kourtneykardashian.com

Kylie-Jenner-Stormi-nursery
Photo: © Instagram

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi:

Kylie Jenner shared the first photo from her daughter Stormi's nursery at the beginning of March. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a glimpse of her baby girl's room in a Snapchat post, telling fans: "I love her room." The photo shows a giant pink wall-mounted heart adorned with various types of butterflies. A matching pink rug sits on the floor next to a toy mouse that appears to be filled with colourful sweets.

It was reported in February that Kylie has gone 100 per cent natural when it comes to furnishing her little girl's bedroom, choosing to buy only organic and sustainable products for her baby's nursery. Sources told TMZ that painted items are chemical-free and wooden products are straight from sustainable sources.

Georgina-Rodriguez-Cristiano-Ronaldo-nursery
Photo: © Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's children Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina:

With three babies under the age of one to look after, it's no wonder Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez had to transform a large room in their home into a nursery! Georgina gave a glimpse inside their children's nursery in an Instagram post, revealing all three babies sleep side-by-side.

The spacious room has a neutral colour scheme, with a large bunny silhouette lit up on the walls. Each child also has their own unique bed to sleep in; for Alana Martina, there is a Moses basket adorned with pink bedding and a chiffon drape over the top. Meanwhile, the cot in the middle has a mobile hanging overhead, with drawers and a pink changing mat at the end – presumably for baby Eva. Lastly, a number of blue accessories and a mobile adorn the third cot, which is likely where baby Mateo sleeps.

Mindy-Kaling-nursery
Photo: © Instagram

Mindy Kaling's daughter Katherine:

Mindy Kaling enlisted the help of professional home organisers The Home Edit to curate the perfect nursery for her daughter Katherine at her home in Los Angeles. The organisers, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who have previously transformed the homes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon, shared a glimpse at their work on Instagram.

The snap showed a corner of Mindy's baby's nursery, with shelves lined with essentials such as blankets, books and baby clothes. As well as what appears to be pretty pink muslins and blankets, there are at least eight pairs of shoes ready for when Mindy's baby girl is ready to take her first steps. Meanwhile, a number of books are colour co-ordinated along one shelf, with titles including Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, Women in Science and The Way Things Work, showing that Mindy will be educating and empowering her daughter from an early age.

Chrissy-Teigen-John-Legend-nursery
Photo: © Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West assisted John Legend and Chrissy Teigen when they were preparing a nursery for their daughter Luna in 2016. However, Kanye and North fell asleep on the job! As seen in this Instagram photo shared by Kim, the room has a muted colour scheme, with dark wooden flooring, a wooden cot and cream sofa. We're sure they'll be reusing the room when they welcome their baby boy this spring.

Georgia-Jones-nursery
Photo: © Instagram

Danny and Georgia Jones' son Cooper:

Danny Jones' wife Georgia shared a video tour of their son Cooper's nursery on YouTube, revealing where they had bought all of their furniture from. As well as wardrobes, a cot and a chest of drawers from Anita's House, the couple got a changing mat and baby bath from Schnuggle.

The model also showed the "highly organised drawers" she had prepared for the birth of her baby boy, which were filled with nappies, cotton wool, baby wipes and various baby cleaning products, as well as neatly folded baby grows. Completing the nursery set-up was a grey rocking chair from Baby Grey, and shelving from Scandi Born, with various toys and Peter Rabbit books on display.

Coco-Rocha-nursery
Photo: © Instagram

Coco Rocha's daughter Ioni:

Model Coco Rocha enlisted design connoisseurs One Kings Lane to style her daughter Ioni's room, which she later said was "the best space to hang with our little girl and watch her grow into her own style." The room is full of colour and prints, with a gallery wall, pop art pillows and an upholstered rocking chair.

Jaime-King-nursery
Photo: © Instagram

Jaime King's son James:

Actress Jaime King created the coolest nursery for her son James, who was born in October 2013. While the dark wooden cot, fluffy toys and blanket are all pieces you may find in any other nursery, the standout piece is a framed Union Jack print from Vivienne Westwood, which hangs on the wall above the bed.

Nick-Lauren-Carter-nursery
Photo: © Instagram

Nick Carter's son Odin:

Nick's wife Lauren shared a photo of their son Odin's room in 2016. The couple reportedly fell in love with the steampunk flying machine wallpaper first, and decided to theme the entire room around that, adding industrial accents including modern metal and wood wall shelving, and large metal letters spelling out Odin's name over the cot, which were a gift from Nick's Backstreet Boys bandmate AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries