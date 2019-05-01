Inside Victoria and David Beckham's £31million London home

They may have recently been spotted house hunting in Miami, but London is still very much home for the Beckhams. David and Victoria live in Holland Park, west London, with their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper – in a luxurious mansion worth an estimated £31million.
The couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016, and are understandably proud of their home. Beautifully decorated throughout, it boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn to live in for his own privacy. The family also have a second home to spend time in, a barn conversion in the Cotswolds where they often spend weekends and holidays together. Click through the gallery to see more of the Beckhams’ family home…