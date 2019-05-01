﻿
Inside Victoria and David Beckham's £31million London home

The couple live in a lavish mansion with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

...
The-Beckhams-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/20

They may have recently been spotted house hunting in Miami, but London is still very much home for the Beckhams. David and Victoria live in Holland Park, west London, with their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper – in a luxurious mansion worth an estimated £31million.

The couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016, and are understandably proud of their home. Beautifully decorated throughout, it boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn to live in for his own privacy. The family also have a second home to spend time in, a barn conversion in the Cotswolds where they often spend weekends and holidays together. Click through the gallery to see more of the Beckhams’ family home…

Victoria-Beckham-home-gym
Photo: © Instagram
2/20

Could this be a glimpse inside Victoria’s home gym? The fashion designer has previously said that she spends an hour on the treadmill each morning before doing other toning exercises, and with its array of cardiovascular equipment, it looks well-equipped for the fitness enthusiast. Little Harper has even joined her!

David Beckham house entrance
Photo: © Instagram
3/20

The Entrance:

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of the impressive frontage of her home as the family prepared for Halloween in 2017. The house has a black wrought iron canopy with lights (the perfect spot to hang creepy skeletons), and a cream and black tiled path, for a distinctive entrance. "@davidbeckham is such a good daddy!!! Don't slip! Be careful and watch that ladder!" Victoria captioned this photo.

Victoria Beckham house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
4/20

The Hallway:

While Victoria showcased the crutches and cast she was forced to use following a ski injury, many fans were distracted by her beautiful hallway in this photo. The entrance to the Beckhams' home has a monochrome colour scheme with black and white tiled flooring, and numerous wall-mounted lights along the hallway.

Victoria Beckham hallway
Photo: © Instagram
5/20

The Beckhams' hallway has a wide staircase that appears to have a large window on the first floor overlooking the garden. As you would expect from the fashion designer, the property is pristinely decorated with a huge arched doorway leading into another room and a chandelier hanging at the top of the stairs.

Victoria Beckham living room
Photo: © Instagram
6/20

The Living Room:

The living room appears to be at the front of the family home, with a large bay window and ornate coving detail around the ceiling. The room has been decorated in a neutral cream tone, with a cream lamp and floor-to-ceiling curtains visible behind their youngest son Cruz.

David Beckham living room
Photo: © Instagram
7/20

A vine leaf and floral print wallpaper adds a pop of colour to the room. David and Victoria have an intricately-carved cream fireplace surround and open log fire – the perfect place for the family to stay cosy and unwind.

Victoria Beckham living room fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
8/20

The Beckhams' youngest children Harper and Cruz cuddled up in front of the fireplace in this sweet photo shared by their proud parents. The room has hardwood flooring, while a basket of logs sits alongside to keep the fire roaring.

David Beckham living room
Photo: © Instagram
9/20

David and Victoria have another spot to relax, with two comfy armchairs placed by the bay window. A striking wooden table takes pride of place in between the chairs, topped with a huge glass vase filled with fresh flowers, and a Diptyqye candle.

David Beckham kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
10/20

The Kitchen:

Fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and sleek black cupboards, the kitchen is one of the highlights of the family home. Open wooden shelving with strip lighting offers extra storage space, and a Dualit toaster and flat-screen television can be seen in the background – perfect to keep David and Victoria entertained while cooking.

The-Beckhams-kitchen-oven
Photo: © Instagram
11/20

With a family of six to cook for, as well as guests including Brooklyn’s girlfriend Hana Cross and their friends, it’s no wonder the Beckhams have splashed out on a huge oven. The family’s kitchen at their west London home appears to be a black four-oven AGA which costs from £12,785 and features separate ovens for baking, roasting, warming and simmering.

David Beckham kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
12/20

At the centre of the room is a large island with an oven and wooden worktops for extra food preparation space. The couple have kitted out their kitchen with all the best appliances, including a professional coffee machine, and sleek copper saucepans.

Victoria Beckham dining room
Photo: © Instagram
13/20

The Dining Room:

The Beckhams' dining room has the same hardwood flooring that runs throughout the rest of the ground floor, with a long wooden dining table and benches to seat the entire family at meal times (or for an evening nap in Harper's case). Victoria has styled the table with numerous vases of fresh flowers for the perfect finishing touches.

The-Beckhams-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
14/20

The dining room is just as stylish as the rest of the house, with a long wooden dining table and benches that have three industrial-style lights hanging overhead. The family have added decorative touches with a round mirror positioned above the fireplace, and vases of fresh flowers along the length of the table.

David Beckham house Harper toy corner
Photo: © Instagram
15/20

Although it is perfectly styled, Victoria and David's home is just like any other family home, with lots of their children's toys and games around. Sharing a photo of Harper's "toy corner", David revealed the youngster has her own toy kitchen, a cot filled with dolls, along with a pair of Victoria's heeled boots. "Don't tell mummy," David wrote in the caption.

Victoria Beckham bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
16/20

The Bathroom:

Victoria often shares videos from her bathroom to demonstrate how she applies her makeup. The suite could easily be mistaken for a hotel bathroom, and has marble tiled flooring, a large mirror and a vase filled with beautiful flowers in the background.

David-Beckham-son-shaving
Photo: © Instagram
17/20

David and Romeo shared a special father-son moment when he showed the teenager how to shave. The sweet photo offered a glimpse inside a bathroom in the family home, which has a large wall-mounted mirror and luxury toiletries on display, as well as a framed photo from one of Victoria's fashion shows.

Victoria Beckham bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
18/20

Victoria and Harper appear to enjoy relaxing at home in their co-ordinating bathrobes, with this sweet photo offering another unique insight into the family residence. Large wardrobes are visible throughout the doorway, along with an ornate chandelier light fixture.

Victoria Beckham garden
Photo: © Instagram
19/20

The Garden:

The ideal space for entertaining, David and Victoria's garden has a spacious patio area, where Harper appears to enjoy drawing with chalks. There's even enough space for an inflatable paddling pool. "What to do in London when it's hot? Set up a jazzy paddling pool for the kids!!" Victoria captioned this photo.

The Beckhams garden
Photo: © Instagram
20/20

The pretty garden also has a tipi where the children can relax and play together. The trees have been adorned with fairy lights and lanterns, making it an ideal spot for the family to enjoy both day and night. "My favourite part of this Sunday was listening to my little man playing something to his older brother and sister at 7am whilst waiting for daddy's boiled eggs and soldiers…" David captioned this sweet post.

