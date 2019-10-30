Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's THREE amazing homes in London, LA and Malibu

Loose Women's Ayda Field and her husband Robbie Williams often keep fans updated on their enviable lifestyle on Instagram, dividing their time between London and Los Angeles with their three children – Teddy, Charlie and Coco. The couple have three incredible homes to choose from, including a £17.5million west London mansion, a property in Los Angeles, and a third £15.9million mansion in Malibu that once belonged to Janet Jackson. Until recently, they had also been renting another property in London as they underwent a planning battle with their neighbour Jimmy Page.
While the couple share regular photos from inside their houses, Ayda's co-star Nadia Sawalha also gave further insight into the family’s US home after her visit there at the end of April 2018, revealing that they have their own housekeeping staff and a chef, as well as a larder (which Nadia said she couldn't resist going into), as well as an outdoor swimming pool.
Robbie and Ayda pulled out all the stops for their son Charlie's 5th birthday in October 2019, hosting a dragon-themed sleepover party. As the youngster opened his presents, fans got a look inside the couple's dining room, where there is a long wooden dining table and a cosy window seat, with a striking portrait hanging on the wall above the fireplace. Take a look through the gallery to see more of their home…